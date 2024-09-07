Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Visits Assam With Family

Guwahati: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, who recently joined the BJP after creating a stir in state politics, visited Assam with his family.

During which, Champai's family visited the famous Shakti Peeth Kamakhya temple in Guwahati and were welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma's family.

On Saturday morning, Soren and his family went to the Kamakhya temple. He arrived in Assam last night at Sarma's invitation. Champai, who had a significant influence in Jharkhand politics, joined the BJP at the initiative of Sharma.

After visiting the Kamakhya temple on Saturday, Soren tweeted, "Today, with my family, I visited the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati and prayed for the happiness, peace, health, and prosperity of the people of Jharkhand."

Prior to which, Sharma took to the social media to share about welcoming Champai and his family at his home. He said, "When I went to Jharkhand recently, I met Champai Soren, a former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a strong leader. After he joined our party, I invited him to visit the Kamakhya Devi temple."

Assam CM Sharma further added, "Yesterday, he arrived in Assam with his family and was hosted by our family, which delighted my wife Rinki and me. He enjoyed trying our Assamese cuisine. The time spent with him yesterday was truly wonderful."

"Today Riniki and I had the privilege of hosting the former Chief Minister and senior leader of Jharkhand, Mr Champai Soren ji and his family. Mr. Champai ji came to Guwahati to visit Maa Kamakhya. We also got the opportunity to introduce him to Assamese cuisine. We got to learn a lot from his experiences," he tweeted.

