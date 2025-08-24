ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Under House Arrest In View Of Tribals' Protests Over Land Acquisition

Champai Soren under house arrest to prevent law and order issues during the protest organised by tribal outfits over land acquisition.

Former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP leader Champai Soren
Former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP leader Champai Soren (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 24, 2025 at 1:09 PM IST

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP leader Champai Soren was placed under house arrest on Sunday to avoid law and order issues in view of protests by tribal outfits against land acquisition for a multi-core state-run health institute, police said. His son Babulal Soren, along with supporters who were on their way to Ranchi, have also been detained at a police station, they added.

"Champai Soren is under house arrest as a preventive measure to maintain law and order in view of the tribal outfits' protests," said Ranchi City Deputy Superintendent of Police, K V Raman.

A large number of police personnel have also been deployed and barricades put up at strategic points in the wake of the protests on Sunday, he said. Soren, however, termed the move as undemocratic and said his house arrest was ordered for supporting the tribals and their protest.

