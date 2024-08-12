ETV Bharat / state

Ex-IPS Officer's Son Convicted For Raping German Tourist Dies At AIIMS Bhubaneswar

German tourist rape accused Bitihotra Mohanti, who was suffering from cancer, died during treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar last night. He was the son of former DGP Bidya Bhushan Mahanti.

Bhubaneswar: Bitihotra Mohanti, who was convicted for raping a German tourist in Alwar in Rajasthan in 2006, died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar late on Sunday.

Mohanti, son of Odisha's former Director General of Police, Bidya Bhushan Mohanti, was suffering from stomach cancer for a long time and was being treated at AIIMS. He was suffering from stage-4 cancer.

Mohanti had come to the limelight after the German tourist rape case surfaced. He was convicted by a court in Rajasthan in 2006 and sentenced to seven years imprisonment for raping the German tourist. After getting parole to visit his ailing mother in 2006, Mohanti absconded.

However around seven years later, in March 2013, he was arrested from Kerala, where he was living by changing his identity. Mohanti had also managed to get a job in a bank and was staying in Kerala under a fake identity as Raghav Ranjan. After which, he was arrested by Rajasthan Police.

In 2023, the Supreme Court had granted conditional bail to Mohanti. The apex court allowed his release on the condition of Rs 2.5 lakh surety. Besides, it ordered him for monthly appearance at the Cantonment police station in Cuttack during the bail period and to surrender his passport.

