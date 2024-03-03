Ex-Gujarat Dy CM Nitin Patel opts out of race for Mehsana Lok Sabha constituency

Ahmedabad: Former Gujarat deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Patel on Sunday said he has withdrawn his claim to contest from Mehsana Lok Sabha seat. Patel didn't assign any reason for this decision, which he announced on social media, even as the BJP is yet to officially announce the contestant from Mehsana.

In a post on social media, Patel said he had staked a claim for Mehsana seat and requested the party to field him as its nominee. He said he was withdrawing his claim before the BJP came out with the name of the candidate for Mehsana seat. Patel had never contested the Lok Sabha election.

The BJP on Saturday released the first list of 195 nominees, including 15 from Gujarat, which sends 26 members to Lok Sabha. "The selection process of Mehsana Lok Sabha candidate is still underway. But before that, I withdraw my claim as a BJP candidate and pray to God that Narendrabhai Modiji becomes the Prime Minister for the third time in a row to elevate the prestige of India in the world and to bring glory to Mother India," Patel stated.

The 68-year-old BJP leader also thanked the party workers, his well-wishers and colleagues. Notably, Mehsana is the home district of PM Modi. It is one of the first two Lok Sabha constituencies won by the BJP in general elections in 1984 and remained with the BJP since then barring two exceptions.

Patel was number two in the Cabinets led by the then chief ministers of Gujarat Narendra Modi and Anandiben Patel. He served as a deputy chief minister in the Vijay Rupani-led cabinet from 2016 to 17 and from 2017 to 2021. A six-time MLA, Patel has handled various portfolios, including finance and revenue in the last 20 years. He had opted out of contesting the 2022 assembly elections.

The BJP has dropped five sitting MPs while declaring candidates on 15 seats in Gujarat. The nominees for the rest 11 constituencies have not been declared yet.