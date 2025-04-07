ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Employee Booked After 'Torture' Video At Kochi Marketing Firm Goes Viral

Kochi: Amid allegations of torture at a private marketing firm in Kochi, police have registered a case against a former employee of the company. Many employees of the company have, however, claimed that the harassment allegations are false and baseless.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, an employee can be seen being tied with a leash like a dog and walking on his knees. The leash is hanging around the neck of the employee. According to media reports, some employees were also asked to lick coins lying on the ground as punishment for not meeting the sales target. Police said accused Manaf, a resident of Kozhikode who held a senior role at the company, allegedly forced employees into licking coins as a punishment.

Subsequently, Manaf was booked after a woman from Perumbavoor lodged a complaint and claimed that he forced other employees to behave like dogs.

Manaf has been charged with assaulting a woman and using force to outrage her modesty, said a police officer from Perumbavoor station.

As per reports, the marketing firm was accused of mistreating underperforming employees, including forcing them to crawl on their knees and lick coins lying on the floor. However, some of the employees who were part of the video told media that the footage, which was reportedly filmed by Manaf (who had been fired from the company), was misinterpreted and intentionally made viral. A few employees have supported the company and claimed that they never faced such harassment at the workplace and that the videos were shared on social media to tarnish the image of the company.