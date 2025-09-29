ETV Bharat / state

Ex-DUSU President Ronak Khatri Alleges Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat, Files Police Complaint

Ronak Khatri said that he received the threat call at 12:44 pm on Monday from an international number.

Ex-DUSU President Ronak Khatri Alleges Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat, Files Police Complaint
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 29, 2025 at 7:39 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Former Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Ronak Khatri on Monday lodged a complaint with Delhi Police, alleging that he had received a threat call demanding Rs 5 crore from an international number.

The NSUI leader, in his complaint addressed to the deputy commissioner of police (outer north), said he received the threat call at 12:44 pm on Monday from a number with Ukraine's country code. The caller allegedly claimed association with the Rohit Godara gang and threatened to kill him if the money is not paid.

“Immediately after the call, I also received a WhatsApp message from the same number repeating the demand and the death threat,” Khatri stated in his complaint.

He added, “This incident is not only a case of serious criminal intimidation and extortion but also raises grave concerns regarding my personal safety and that of my family.”

The student leader filed the complaint via email, attaching screenshots of the call and the WhatsApp message as evidence. He also urged the police to provide immediate protection and initiate an action under the relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act. Confirming receipt of the complaint, DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said, "We have received a complaint of extortion from Ronak Khatri today at 2:52 pm via email and the necessary action will be taken."

Also Read

RBI, Private Banks Be Made Parties In Fake Warrant-Extortion Case: Uttarakhand High Court

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI POLICERONAK KHATRI DUSUEX DUSU PRESIDENT RONAK KHATRI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

On A Bed Of Nails: The Story Of Kataro’s Kunwari Mata & Extraordinary Navratri Devotion In Durg

‘MiG-21 Signifies Friendship Between India & Russia’: Def Min Rajnath Singh At The Decommissioning Ceremony Of Fighter Jets

Explained: Prophylaxis, The Preventive Treatment That Cuts Down Bleeding Episodes In Hemophilia Sufferers

Sowing & Preserving Seeds Of Change: How Pushpanjali Is Leading Organic Rice Farming In Sambalpur

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.