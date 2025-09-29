ETV Bharat / state

Ex-DUSU President Ronak Khatri Alleges Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat, Files Police Complaint

New Delhi: Former Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Ronak Khatri on Monday lodged a complaint with Delhi Police, alleging that he had received a threat call demanding Rs 5 crore from an international number.

The NSUI leader, in his complaint addressed to the deputy commissioner of police (outer north), said he received the threat call at 12:44 pm on Monday from a number with Ukraine's country code. The caller allegedly claimed association with the Rohit Godara gang and threatened to kill him if the money is not paid.

“Immediately after the call, I also received a WhatsApp message from the same number repeating the demand and the death threat,” Khatri stated in his complaint.

He added, “This incident is not only a case of serious criminal intimidation and extortion but also raises grave concerns regarding my personal safety and that of my family.”