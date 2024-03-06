Case Booked against Ex-Delhi University Professor for Selling Pakodas in Front of Varsity

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Ex-Delhi University Professor Dr Ritu Singh

Delhi Police Wednesday registered a case against a ex-Delhi professor for selling pakodas right outside the Arts Faculty at a stall named 'PhD Pakkode Wali', causing problems to passersby. Before being "terminated without any notice," Dr Singh, a psychology doctorate candidate from Delhi University, taught at Daulat Ram College as an ad hoc professor.

New Delhi: Delhi Police Wednesday registered a case against a former Delhi professor under section 283 and 34 of the IPC for selling pakodas right outside the Arts Faculty at a stall named 'PhD Pakkode Wali' thereby causing problems to passersby.

Dr Ritu Singh, formerly an ad-hoc assistant professor at Delhi University's Daulat Ram College, started this stall after the demolition of her protest site where she demanded justice for alleged caste-based discrimination and harassment, leading to her termination in 2020.

Morris Nagar Police Station received information regarding the stall after which the Station House Officer, sub inspector and the staff rushed to the Gate Number 4 of the Art Faculty. The police asked Dr Singh to remove the street vendors from the footpath but she revolted, denying the order.

Dr Singh along with some of his colleagues fried pakodas at the stall. When Dr Singh was fired from her job in 2020, her academic career took an unexpected turn, which she attributes to caste-based discrimination. She posted a video of selling pakodas at the stall on her official X handle.

She has earlier spoken out against casteism in educational institutions as a Dalit and an Ambedkarite campaigner. In an effort to bring attention to and challenge the purported injustice, Dr Singh began a series of protests against Dr Savita Roy, the college principal, after she was fired.

Read More:

  1. Maoist Links Case: Maha Govt Moves SC Against HC Verdict Acquitting Ex-DU Professor G N Saibaba
  2. Maoist Links Case: HC Acquits Former Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba, 5 Others
Last Updated :1 hours ago

TAGGED:

Delhi UniversityDU ProfessorProfessorPakoda

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.