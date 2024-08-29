Jaipur: A former Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was arrested on Thursday for allegedly assaulting Congress MLA Rafiq Khan, who had kept him waiting without hearing his grievances outside his residence in Jaipur.

Ex-CRPF personnel held for assaulting Congress MLA in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

According to police, Khan was standing near his car in front of his residence in Banipark when Vikas Jakhar, a former CRPF personnel, suddenly approached him and started assaulting him. Khan's supporters rushed to the spot and beat up the youth. A video of the scuffle also went viral on social media.

Khan informed police and handed over Jakhar to them. Police arrested Jakhar and is presently interrogating him at Sadar police station. Jakhar, who was posted as assistant commandant in CRPF, had taken VRS and is a resident of Jhunjhunu.

According to DCP West Amit Kumar, said Jakhar is also a Shaurya Chakra winner. In 2021, he took VRS from CRPF in the wake of a paper leak incident and had also sat on a dharna in his village in Jhunjhunu, he said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the youth assaulted the MLA as he became angry after the latter did not hear his grievances. Jakhar, husband of a health worker, had come to Khan's residence with his problem. However, despite waiting for a long time, his matter was not heard by the MLA resulting which, he lost control over his temper and attacked Khan, police said.

Khan said that he was interacting with people during a public hearing after which, he came out of the gate. When he reached near the car, some workers came there and he was talking to them.

"Suddenly a person came and caught my neck. He attempted to strangle me and also hit me hard on the chest. The workers who were present there stopped the man. It seems that that he had come as part of some conspiracy and tried to kill me. The matter is being investigated by the police," Khan said.

Read more

Air India Cabin Crew Member Assaulted in London Hotel, Airline Says 'Working With Local Police'