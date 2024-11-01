Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel Gets Whipped On Arm As Part Of Gaura-Gauri Puja Rituals In Durg

Durg: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reached Janjgiri in Durg district on Friday and participated in the Gaura-Gauri puja organised by the tribal society here. As part of the rituals, Baghel received blows on his arm, an age-old tradition known as 'Sota', believed to bring in prosperity for the state.

The puja is held in the state a day after Diwali to celebrate the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The 'Sota' tradition is an important ritual in the worship of Gaura-Gauri.

Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel receives blows on arm (ETV Bharat)

Baghel, who has been actively participating in the puja every year, took part in the whip-lashing 'Sota' ritual and received three blows on his arm, wishing for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Chhattisgarh. A large number of people came here to witness the rituals.

After performing the ceremony, Baghel extended Diwali greetings to the people of the state. He said that there are many traditions in Chhattisgarh and Gaura-Gauri puja is one of them. The rituals start on Diwali with people collecting clay and making Gaura (Lord Shiva) and Gauri (Goddess Parvati). A symbolic marriage is held and on the next day, Gaura-Gauri is immersed after performing the puja, he said.

Gaura-Gauri Puja in Durg (ETV Bharat)

"The puja has a significance in the state's tradition and culture. The 'Sota' or whip-lashing tradition is an integral part of the rituals that is participated by people of all communities," Baghel said adding that he reaches this village every year to take part in the rituals.

In the past, Bharosa Thakur, the senior-most resident of the village used to perform whip-lashing on Baghel but after his death, the tradition is being carried on by his son Birendra Thakur.