ETV Bharat / state

Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel Gets Whipped On Arm As Part Of Gaura-Gauri Puja Rituals In Durg

Likewise every year, Bhupesh Baghel took part in the 'Sota' (whip-lashing) ritual of Gaura-Gauri puja in Durg and took three blows on his arm.

Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel Gets Whipped On Arm As Part Of Gaura-Gauri Puja Rituals In Durg
Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel participating in Gaura-Gauri puja (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

Durg: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reached Janjgiri in Durg district on Friday and participated in the Gaura-Gauri puja organised by the tribal society here. As part of the rituals, Baghel received blows on his arm, an age-old tradition known as 'Sota', believed to bring in prosperity for the state.

The puja is held in the state a day after Diwali to celebrate the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The 'Sota' tradition is an important ritual in the worship of Gaura-Gauri.

Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel Gets Whipped On Arm As Part Of Gaura-Gauri Puja Rituals In Durg
Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel receives blows on arm (ETV Bharat)

Baghel, who has been actively participating in the puja every year, took part in the whip-lashing 'Sota' ritual and received three blows on his arm, wishing for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Chhattisgarh. A large number of people came here to witness the rituals.

After performing the ceremony, Baghel extended Diwali greetings to the people of the state. He said that there are many traditions in Chhattisgarh and Gaura-Gauri puja is one of them. The rituals start on Diwali with people collecting clay and making Gaura (Lord Shiva) and Gauri (Goddess Parvati). A symbolic marriage is held and on the next day, Gaura-Gauri is immersed after performing the puja, he said.

Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel Gets Whipped On Arm As Part Of Gaura-Gauri Puja Rituals In Durg
Gaura-Gauri Puja in Durg (ETV Bharat)

"The puja has a significance in the state's tradition and culture. The 'Sota' or whip-lashing tradition is an integral part of the rituals that is participated by people of all communities," Baghel said adding that he reaches this village every year to take part in the rituals.

In the past, Bharosa Thakur, the senior-most resident of the village used to perform whip-lashing on Baghel but after his death, the tradition is being carried on by his son Birendra Thakur.

Read more

  1. Bastar Dussehra: Unique Chhattisgarh Festival Celebrated With Fervour
  2. Berhampur Telugu Community Keeps Fading Bommala Koluvu Tradition Alive

Durg: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel reached Janjgiri in Durg district on Friday and participated in the Gaura-Gauri puja organised by the tribal society here. As part of the rituals, Baghel received blows on his arm, an age-old tradition known as 'Sota', believed to bring in prosperity for the state.

The puja is held in the state a day after Diwali to celebrate the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The 'Sota' tradition is an important ritual in the worship of Gaura-Gauri.

Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel Gets Whipped On Arm As Part Of Gaura-Gauri Puja Rituals In Durg
Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel receives blows on arm (ETV Bharat)

Baghel, who has been actively participating in the puja every year, took part in the whip-lashing 'Sota' ritual and received three blows on his arm, wishing for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Chhattisgarh. A large number of people came here to witness the rituals.

After performing the ceremony, Baghel extended Diwali greetings to the people of the state. He said that there are many traditions in Chhattisgarh and Gaura-Gauri puja is one of them. The rituals start on Diwali with people collecting clay and making Gaura (Lord Shiva) and Gauri (Goddess Parvati). A symbolic marriage is held and on the next day, Gaura-Gauri is immersed after performing the puja, he said.

Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel Gets Whipped On Arm As Part Of Gaura-Gauri Puja Rituals In Durg
Gaura-Gauri Puja in Durg (ETV Bharat)

"The puja has a significance in the state's tradition and culture. The 'Sota' or whip-lashing tradition is an integral part of the rituals that is participated by people of all communities," Baghel said adding that he reaches this village every year to take part in the rituals.

In the past, Bharosa Thakur, the senior-most resident of the village used to perform whip-lashing on Baghel but after his death, the tradition is being carried on by his son Birendra Thakur.

Read more

  1. Bastar Dussehra: Unique Chhattisgarh Festival Celebrated With Fervour
  2. Berhampur Telugu Community Keeps Fading Bommala Koluvu Tradition Alive

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BHUPESH BAGHELGAURA GAURI PUJACHHATTISGARH TRIBAL CULTUREBHUPESH BAGHEL AT GAURA GAURI PUJA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.