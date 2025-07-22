ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Civil Servants, Veterans Petition MPs On Restoration Of Statehood To Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: Former civil servants and civil society members have written a letter petitioning Parliamentarians to push for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir during the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament.

The petition, signed by 122 people including former senior civil servants like ex-Union Home Secretary Gopal Pillai, Deputy NSA Latha Reddy and veterans, said that restoration of Statehood is important not just for peace-building in Jammu and Kashmir but for restoring faith in the federal architecture of the Indian Constitution.

“This is crucial as all the States of our Republic can become vulnerable to the rise of centralising and authoritarian trends in our polity,” it said.

The ongoing Monsoon session will continue till August 21 with a break from August 12 to 18.

The petition will be given to MPs at the public meeting called by ‘The Forum for Human Rights in Jammu and Kashmir’, in Delhi tomorrow (Wednesday).

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, J&K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, MLA Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami, Issey Namgyal (Leh Buddhist Association) and Sajjad Kargili (Kargil Democratic Alliance) will speak on the issue.

Besides, MPs and representatives from non-Bharatiya Janata Parties, including Naseer Husain (Congress), Tiruchi Shiva (DMK), Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD), Iqra Choudhary (SP), Manish Tewari (Congress) and representatives Dipankar Bhattacharya (General Secretary CPI-ML), Nilotpal Basu (Member Polit bureau, CPI-M) are expected to join.

According to the petition, the signatories have proposed the insertion of a clause into Articles 1 and 3 of the Indian Constitution, laying down that no existing state can be turned into a Union Territory.