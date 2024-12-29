ETV Bharat / state

Ex-CM Digvijay Singh Gets Rs 10 Cr Defamation Notice For Allegations In RTO Cop Corruption Case

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh has been served a defamation notice of Rs 10 crore for making false allegations against cabinet minister Gobind Singh Rajput in the corruption case linked to former RTO constable Saurabh Sharma case.

The notice has been sent by Rajput's lawyer and Supreme Court advocate, Sanjay Srivastava, who accused the Congress leader of hurting the reputation of his client and also dragging his name in the controversy.

Srivastava said that he is fighting a case against Sagar Congress leader Rajkumar Dhanora following which, his name has been dragged into the Saurabh Sharma case. "Singh has given incorrect information in his letter to the Prime Minister's Office. So, he has been asked to apologise and pay Rs 10 crore as compensation for defamation," Srivastava said.

According to the notice, if Singh does apologise within 30 days or does not pay Rs 10 crore, a case will be filed against him and a complaint will also be registered in the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier on December 24, Singh had alleged in a press conference at his residence in Bhopal that Saurabh Sharma was under the direct protection of the former transport minister. He allegedly sat at the bungalow with Sanjay Srivastava and kept accounts of the transport department's transactions worth crores of rupees, Singh had alleged.