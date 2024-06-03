ETV Bharat / state

Ex-BrahMos Aerospace Engineer Gets Life Imprisonment For Leaking Info To Pakistan's ISI

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 3, 2024, 6:05 PM IST

Updated : 23 hours ago

Nishant Agarwal, who was arrested in 2018 on charges of leaking sensitive technical information about BrahMos Aerospace company to Pakistan's intelligence agency, was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 14 years. He was accused of being touch with suspected ISI operatives on social media and now convicted under IPC and Official Secrets Act.

Life imprisonment to former BrahMos engineer Nishant Agarwal
Life imprisonment to former BrahMos engineer Nishant Agarwal (IANS)

Nagpur (Maharashtra) : The Nagpur district court on Monday ordered life imprisonment to former BrahMos Aerospace engineer, Nishant Agarwal, under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act (OSA) for spying for Inter Services Agency (ISI), which is the premier intelligence agency of Pakistan. Nishant is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for 14 years and has been slapped a fine of Rs 3,000.

Agarwal was arrested on charges of leaking information about BrahMos Aerospace to Pakistan agency after being honey-trapped, on October 8, 2018 under IPC and OSA. He was found to be in touch with suspected Pakistani intelligence operatives through social media and those accounts were believed to be handled by ISI.

The Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS) had nabbed him in a joint raid launched at his rented house in Ujwal Nagar area of ​​Nagpur. Agarwal worked in the technical research section of BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd office in Nagpur that worked on the supersonic cruise missile that could be launched from land, air and sea.

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between DRDO and Military Industrial Consortium (NPO Mashinostroyenia) of Russia. Earlier in April last year, Nishant Agarwal was granted bail by the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court. Agarwal was the winner of DRDO's Young Scientist award and studied at the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra.

Agarwal was arrested by the military intelligence and Anti-terrorism squads (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra in a joint operation.

Read more

  1. Pak ISI's Dirty Spy Game Out Of Closet: More Number Of Youths Lured Into Trading Secrets For Money
  2. Punjab VHP Leader's Murder Reveals ISI Links, Case May be Handed Over to NIA
  3. Indian Embassy Employee Arrested by UP ATS Took Rs 25 Lakh to Pass Secret Info to ISI
Last Updated : 23 hours ago

TAGGED:

LIFE IMPRISONMENT FOR LEAKING INFOFORMER BRAHMOS ENGINEERBRAHMOS AEROSPACEEX BRAHMOS ENGINEER LIFE SENTENCE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.