Ex-Boyfriend Kills Woman And Her Lover In Gujarat's Valsad; Arrested
According to the police, the jilted lover attacked the couple with a paddle on Tuesday evening leading to the death of both.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 2:29 PM IST
Valsad: In a shocking incident, a young man and a woman died after being hit by the latter's alleged ex-boyfriend with a paddle in Gujarat's Valsad on Tuesday evening. Police have arrested the accused in the double murder case.
The incident occurred near the bus stand under the Geetanagar police station limits in Vapi. According to the police, Neha Gond, originally from Surat, and Dilip Nakum had a fight with the accused, Chandan Lal Gupta, over some issue. The dispute turned ugly as Chandan Lal attacked both of them with a paddle. Dilip Nakum was seriously injured in the attack and died during treatment. Neha Gond too succumbed at a private hospital late in the evening.
In the meantime, people present at the scene immediately informed the police after which Railway police arrived at the scene and arrested the accused, Chandan Lal Gupta, and then handed him over to the city police.
Police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated further action. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Chandan Lal has confessed to the attack.
A.K. Verma, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Valsad said that accused Chandan Lal Gupta is believed to be the deceased woman's former boyfriend and wanted to marry her. When she refused, he became enraged and started a fight with her and her lover Dilip Nakul. The incident has caused a wave of shock and grief among the locals in the area.
