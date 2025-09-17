ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Boyfriend Kills Woman And Her Lover In Gujarat's Valsad; Arrested

Police examine the crime spot after ex-boyfriend kills woman and lover in Valsad, Gujarat ( ETV Bharat )

September 17, 2025

Valsad: In a shocking incident, a young man and a woman died after being hit by the latter's alleged ex-boyfriend with a paddle in Gujarat's Valsad on Tuesday evening. Police have arrested the accused in the double murder case. The incident occurred near the bus stand under the Geetanagar police station limits in Vapi. According to the police, Neha Gond, originally from Surat, and Dilip Nakum had a fight with the accused, Chandan Lal Gupta, over some issue. The dispute turned ugly as Chandan Lal attacked both of them with a paddle. Dilip Nakum was seriously injured in the attack and died during treatment. Neha Gond too succumbed at a private hospital late in the evening. Police examine the crime spot after ex-boyfriend kills woman and lover in Valsad, Gujarat (ETV Bharat)