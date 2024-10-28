ETV Bharat / state

Ex-BJP MP Raosaheb Danve's Daughter Joins Shinde-Led Sena

With just two days left for the filling of nominations, BJP leader Raosaheb Danve's daughter Sanjana Jadhav joined the Shiv Sena led by CM Shinde.

Sanjana Jadhav joins Shiv Sena in the presence of party chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, former Union minister and senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve's daughter Sanjana Jadhav has joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

She is likely to be fielded from the Kannad assembly segment in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. Jadhav joined the Shiv Sena on Sunday. With just two days left for the filing of nominations, former MP Rajendra Gavit and Vilas Tare also crossed over to the Shiv Sena.

Shinde and former MLC Ravindra Phatak welcomed these leaders into the Sena fold. Gavit sided with Shinde when he rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership (in the then-undivided Shiv Sena) in June 2022.

The former MP has been fielded from the Palghar assembly constituency by the Shiv Sena which announced a list of 20 nominees on Sunday. Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

TAGGED:

SANJANA JADHAV JOIN SHIV SENABJP LEADERS DAUGHTER JOIN SHIV SENAMAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY POLLSRAOSAHEB DANVE DAUGHTER SHIV SENA

