Darbhanga: The mutilated body of the father of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani was found on his bed at his ancestral home in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Tuesday morning.

Darbhanga SSP Jagunath Reddy said that the deceased body was found at his house in Supaul Bazar which falls under Afzala Panchayat in Darbhanga. It is believed that Jitan Sahni has been brutally murdered with a sharp weapon at his house.

Former Bihar Minister & INDIA ally Mukesh Sahani's Father Murdered At His Darbhanga Home; Mutilated Body Found On Bed (ETV Bharat)

According to the latest information, Mukesh Sahni is currently in Mumbai. Reddy said a police team is investigating the incident. The chilling incident has sparked panic among local residents.

A former minister in the Bihar government, Mukesh Sahani heads the Vikassheel Insaan Party, which has a strong support base among the OBC community. At present, VIP is an ally of the RJD and the Congress in the INDIA bloc.

When Nitish Kumar's government was formed in Bihar after the 2020 elections, he was made the state minister of the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department. However, later he parted ways with the NDA after differences with the BJP. A member of the Bihar Legislative Council. Mukesh Sahni, who comes from the Nishad community, calls himself the 'Son of Mallah'. The Mallah (Nishad) community comprise about 12 per cent of the state's population.