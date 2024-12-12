ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Banker Misbehaves, Abuses Judge Inside Courtroom In MP; Detained

The accused, Sameer Sharma, allegedly turned 'unruly” and 'abusive' during the hearing of his case despite the district judge's repeated attempts to convince him.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 33 minutes ago

Gwalior: Police on Thursday apprehended a former bank manager for allegedly misbehaving with a judge in the district court and using abusive language during a hearing here, officials said.

The accused, Sameer Sharma, allegedly turned “unruly” and “abusive” during the hearing of his case. The judge tried hard to stop him but continued with his behaviour, after which the police were called, who detained him and started interrogating him.

Later, the court reader Jitendra Mishra filed a case against Sharma for his inappropriate behaviour, threatening the judge, and using abusive language, as well as obstructing judicial proceedings.

“We are questioning the accused and will present him before the court soon for remand,” said an official at the University Police Station, where a case has been registered over the incident.

“Sharma had come to the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Rakesh Kumar Marawi in courtroom number 208 in connection with some of his cases and started arguing with the judge. The judge tried to convince Sharma while the advocates tried to pacify him, but he became unruly and created a ruckus in the court,” government advocate Dharmendra Sharma alleged.

“The accused often conducts illegally in the court. He has been explained many times in the past. On Wednesday, he crossed all limits. Therefore, he has been handed over to the police,” he said.

After the incident, JMFC Maravi called the police on the spot and handed over the former bank manager to them. The university police have registered a case against the accused following the complaint.

EX BANK MANAGER FIGHT JUDGEGWALIOR POLICE ACTIONGWALIOR COURT HUNGAMAGWALIOR LATEST CRIMEFORMER BANKER MISBEHAVES WITH JUDGE

