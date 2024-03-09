Ex-Arunachal CM Nabam Tuki Resigns as State Congress Chief

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Chief Nabam Tuki resigned from his post ahead of the Lok Sabha and the assembly elections on Saturday.

Itanagar: Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki has resigned as the president of the state Congress, ahead of the Lok Sabha and the assembly elections, a party leader said on Saturday. Tuki sent his resignation to the All India Congress Committee on Friday, following the defection of three party MLAs to BJP, he said.

"The former chief minister resigned on moral grounds as he could not prevent the MLAs from defecting to other political parties," APCC general secretary Gyamar Tana said. Tuki represents the Sagalee assembly constituency in the state. Earlier this month, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Lombo Tayeng, a six-time MLA from Mebo in East Siang district, joined the BJP. Two other Congress MLAs, who joined the BJP last month, are Ninong Ering and Wanglin Lowangdong.

