Ex-Air Force Personnel Jumps Before Approaching Train In Bengaluru, Saved By Alert Metro Staff

Bengaluru: A 49-year-old ex-serviceman attempted to end his life by jumping onto the tracks when a train was approaching Jalahalli Metro Station in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Monday. He was safely rescued after timely intervention by the alert Metro staff.

According to a release by the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the person Anil Kumar Pandey, hailing from Bihar, happens to be a former Air Force personnel.

At around 10:25am today, Pandey jumped onto the track when the train was approaching Jalahalli metro station. However, the alert staff immediately activated the Emergency Trip System (ETS), and rescued the ex-serviceman unharmed.

As per preliminary information, no injuries were reported.

Owing to the incident, metro rail services were disrupted for nearly 30 mins on the green line. The CPRO mentioned that train services on the entire Green Line resumed at 10:50am. "From 10:25am to 10:50am, four trains were operated in a short loop between Yeshwanthpur and Silk Institute instead of upto Madavara Metro station," the release stated.

