Ex-AAP MLA Naresh Balyan Denied Bail In MCOCA Case

Special Judge Dig Vijay Singh of Delhi HC dismissed the second bail application of former AAP MLA Balyan in case lodged under stringent MCOCA Act.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 27, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the bail application of former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a case lodged under the stringent MCOCA Act. Special Judge Dig Vijay Singh dismissed the application, saying there was no sufficient ground to grant the relief. This was the second bail application made by Balyan in the case.

He was produced before the court through video conferencing from jail. The Delhi Police on May 1 chargedheeted Balyan in the case. The supplementary chargesheet was filed against four accused persons -- Sahil alias Poli, Vijay alias Kalu, Jyoti Prakash alias Baba, and Balyan -- under stringent sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

All accused persons were arrested in the case related to an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. Balyan was arrested in the case on December 4 last year, whereas a court granted him bail in an extortion case. The court on January 15 denied him bail in the case. Delhi Police had argued the investigation was at a crucial stage in the case, and if granted bail, the accused would hamper the probe.

(With PTI Inputs)

