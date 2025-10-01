ETV Bharat / state

EVM-Themed Durga Puja Pandal In Sitamarhi Blends Faith With Voter Awareness Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Sitamarhi: With Bihar preparing for the state assembly elections soon, a mix of devotion and democracy is attracting people during the Navratri in Sitamarhi. A Durga Puja pandal built with the theme of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) has been making all the buzz, creating voting awareness while being an exhibition of faith.

The pandal, shaped like an EVM, has the names of 17 gods along with election symbols, the 18th position being occupied by NOTA. Each god has been given a unique symbol—Lord Ganesha holding an axe, Lord Shiva with a lamp, Lord Vishnu with a chakra, Lord Shri Ram with a bow and arrow, Goddess Durga with a trident, and so forth, imaginatively associating godly figures with the machinery of the voting system.

To emphasise gender equity, the panel has also provided a symbolic "reservation," with six of the 17 divine applicants being goddesses, indicating almost 35 per cent representation. In addition to the EVM design, the pandal has a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine to illustrate how the votes are recorded. The installation is now used as a selfie station, with devotees taking pictures and posting them extensively on social media.

Tradition of Innovative Pandals