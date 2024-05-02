Evidence From Kushan to Mahabharata Era Found in Rajasthan's Deeg: ASI

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 2, 2024, 3:07 PM IST

Evidence From Kushan to Mahabharata Era Found in Rajasthan's Deeg: ASI
Evidence From Kushan to Mahabharata Era Found in Rajasthan's Deeg: ASI ()

Superintendent of Archeology Department, Vinay Gupta said tools made from bones, sculptures and pottery of five periods namely Kushan, Sunga, Maurya, Mahajanapada and Mahabharata have been found during excavation at Bahaj village in Deeg. The excavation began on January 10.

Bharatpur/Deeg: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has found tools made from bones of Mahabharata period (1100-1200 BC) during an ongoing excavation in Bahaj village of Rajasthan's Deeg district.

The unique needle-shaped bone tools found here have not been sighted anywhere in India before. The excavation is underway and there is a possibility of finding evidence of an entire civilization from the Mahabharata period here, ASI officials said.

Superintendent of Archeology Department, Vinay Gupta said the excavation work has been started since January 10 in Bahaj village. "So far, the digging has been completed upto a depth of about 20 metres from the surface of the mound. We have found remains from Kushan period, Sunga period, Maurya period, Mahajanapada period and Mahabharata period. Infact, the evidence we got here have not been found anywhere else before," he said.

The Braj region where Bahaj village falls is considered to be associated with the Mahabharata period. Gupta said evidence of a huge bone industry has been found in Bahj. "Needle-shaped tools made from bones have been found here. It is probable that these might have been used for writing, weaving or some other work. These kinds of tools have not been found anywhere else in India. The tools have excellent carvings on them," he said.

Another rare recovery from the site is black beads. Gupta said that usually white coloured beads are found in the excavation sites, but this time a large number of black coloured beads have been found in the mound of Bahj village. These are very rare and most of the beads are from the Shunga period, he said adding that the beads change colour when engraved.

This apart, there were ancient baked clay sculptures and pottery, he added.

Read more

  1. 11th Century Jain Idols Unearthed In Karnataka's Mysuru
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Mughal Era Gold And Silver Coins Unearthed During Road Construction In Sambhal
  3. British Era Silver Coins Unearthed In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.