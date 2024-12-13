UP Raj Bhavan Peeved Over Fake Notice Sent To Governor Anandi Ben Patel

Lucknow: A notice has been sent to UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel by the Malihabad tehsil of Lucknow.

The Governor's office has expressed displeasure on the notice which reached the Raj Bhavan on December 11 by speed post. The district administration has been instructed to take action against the person who sent the notice. A day after receipt of the notice, the Raj Bhavan rejected it and issued a warning to the tehsil administration. The administration was warned and asked to ensure such mischief does not occur again. Instructions have also been instructed by the Raj Bhavan office to take action against the person who sent the notice under section 361.

Malihabad Tehsildar Vikas Singh said the notice was handwritten. Besides, the language of the notice is also different. It is believed that someone deliberately sent it to Raj Bhavan as part of a conspiracy. The entire matter is being investigated.

Singh said the notice sent to the Raj Bhavan mentions a case related to Meera Pal vs Uttar Pradesh Government, which pertains to eviction. The notice has the signature of the Tehsildar Court's Peshkar, Gangaram. The tehsil administration has declared the notice fake and ordered an investigation. The handwriting in the notice will be matched with all the Peshkars in the state.