ETV Bharat / state

UP Raj Bhavan Peeved Over Fake Notice Sent To Governor Anandi Ben Patel

The district administration has been instructed to take action against the person who sent the notice

Raj Bhavan Peeved Over Fake Notice Sent to UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel
UP Raj Bhavan (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Lucknow: A notice has been sent to UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel by the Malihabad tehsil of Lucknow.

The Governor's office has expressed displeasure on the notice which reached the Raj Bhavan on December 11 by speed post. The district administration has been instructed to take action against the person who sent the notice. A day after receipt of the notice, the Raj Bhavan rejected it and issued a warning to the tehsil administration. The administration was warned and asked to ensure such mischief does not occur again. Instructions have also been instructed by the Raj Bhavan office to take action against the person who sent the notice under section 361.

Malihabad Tehsildar Vikas Singh said the notice was handwritten. Besides, the language of the notice is also different. It is believed that someone deliberately sent it to Raj Bhavan as part of a conspiracy. The entire matter is being investigated.

Singh said the notice sent to the Raj Bhavan mentions a case related to Meera Pal vs Uttar Pradesh Government, which pertains to eviction. The notice has the signature of the Tehsildar Court's Peshkar, Gangaram. The tehsil administration has declared the notice fake and ordered an investigation. The handwriting in the notice will be matched with all the Peshkars in the state.

Lucknow: A notice has been sent to UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel by the Malihabad tehsil of Lucknow.

The Governor's office has expressed displeasure on the notice which reached the Raj Bhavan on December 11 by speed post. The district administration has been instructed to take action against the person who sent the notice. A day after receipt of the notice, the Raj Bhavan rejected it and issued a warning to the tehsil administration. The administration was warned and asked to ensure such mischief does not occur again. Instructions have also been instructed by the Raj Bhavan office to take action against the person who sent the notice under section 361.

Malihabad Tehsildar Vikas Singh said the notice was handwritten. Besides, the language of the notice is also different. It is believed that someone deliberately sent it to Raj Bhavan as part of a conspiracy. The entire matter is being investigated.

Singh said the notice sent to the Raj Bhavan mentions a case related to Meera Pal vs Uttar Pradesh Government, which pertains to eviction. The notice has the signature of the Tehsildar Court's Peshkar, Gangaram. The tehsil administration has declared the notice fake and ordered an investigation. The handwriting in the notice will be matched with all the Peshkars in the state.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANANDI BEN PATELMALIHABAD TEHSILLUCKNOW NEWSUP NEWSFAKE NOTICE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.