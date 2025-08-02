ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Govt Didn't Support Eviction Drive At Kolkata's Park Circus Station: Railway Minister Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Eviction drives have often been carried out at Park Circus Railway Station in Kolkata for the removal of encroachments, but efforts have not been successful due to lack of support from the state government, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Friday.

Vaishnaw was asked to respond to questions regarding the steps taken to remove encroachments from the Park Circus Railway Station, Kolkata, including the presence of hawkers blocking pavements and reducing passenger accessibility.

"Indian Railways have carried out eviction drives from time to time at Park Circus Railway Station for removal of encroachments, but these efforts have not been successful due to lack of support from the State Government," the Railway Minister said.

On questions related to travellers' security, Vaishnaw said, "Indian Railways takes necessary action to address complaints related to passenger security through round-the-clock deployment of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and the use of technology like CCTV surveillance systems."

"The deployment of security staff is based on factors such as station vulnerability, timing, location, threat perception, and past crime data," he added.