Everything About Karnataka COVID-19 Scam That Triggers Political Storm In Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Vidhana Soudha Police Station in Karnataka registered a case on Friday in connection with alleged irregularities in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. It was filed on a complaint by the Chief Accounts Officer at the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Dr M Vishnu Prasad, against several top officials in the health department and two private firms.

The FIR charges the accused under sections 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 (breach of trust by a public servant), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in addition to the violations of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act 1999.

Key Allegations

Prasad alleged that former Director, DME, PG Girish, officers Ragu GP and N Muniraju, “other government officers and people’s representatives” violated the KTPP Act while procuring N95 masks, personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, and other materials that were essential for the prevention of COVID-19 through the DME.

The FIR named two private companies, Laj Exports and Prudent Management Solutions, as partners in the fraud activity but didn’t name any politicians.

It indicates that PPE kits, available domestically for Rs 330–400 per unit, were procured at inflated rates ranging between Rs 2,049 and Rs 2,117 per unit.

Similarly, the complaint alleges misappropriation of over Rs 167 crore in purchases of N95 masks during 2020-2021. It also claimed that over Rs 7 crore were reportedly disbursed to non-ICMR-accredited laboratories without proper agreements, further adding to the irregularities.

Government’s Response

The action has been taken on the basis of the recommendations of an inquiry panel headed by Justice John Michael D'Cunha, who said that large-scale corruption has taken place in the COVID management.

In November this year, the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged COVID-19 scam during the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. The cabinet had decided to take further action based on the interim report of the retired Justice D’Cunha Commission.

Deputy Chief Minister DK. Shivakumar stated that the investigation aims to ensure accountability and recover the misused funds. “The SIT will leave no stone unturned to prosecute those responsible,” he said.