Everything About Delhi Government’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Scheme

New Delhi: Delhi government cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to the cash assistance scheme for women, Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections scheduled for next year. The announcement was made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, Arvind Kejriwal, in the presence of Chief Minister Atishi and other women legislators.
The scheme was part of the Delhi government budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year. It had a proposed allocation of Rs 2,000 crore and was proposed by Kejriwal early this year.
“This scheme is for empowering women and addressing their financial needs. While the BJP calls it free ‘revdis,’ I see it as a step towards strengthening our society. The BJP asked from where the money would come, but I said we would give free electricity, and we did it,” Kejriwal said.
The scheme offers monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to underprivileged women in Delhi to improve their quality of life.
“I had promised Rs 1000 per month for women of Delhi. And I am happy to announce that Chief Minister Atishi’s cabinet has approved this scheme today. Now women can register and avail this scheme,” Kejriwal said during a press conference on Thursday. He also vowed to increase financial assistance to Rs 2,100 if the AAP returns to power in the forthcoming elections.
#WATCH | Delhi| AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says, " ...today i have come to make two big announcements for the people of delhi. both the announcements are for women. i had promised that i will give rs 1,000 to every woman. this proposal was passed in the cabinet meeting… pic.twitter.com/PXO8BElu7Z— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2024
Eligibility For Delhi Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Scheme
The applicant must be permanent residents of Delhi, 18 years or older, have an annual family income of no more than Rs 3 lakh that excludes government benefits, government employment, or taxpayer and pensions, and provide a self-declared affidavit stating eligibility criteria, including the fact that they do not receive any government benefits.
Documents Required To Apply For Scheme
Eligible women's applications should be accompanied by an Aadhaar card, voter ID card, or PAN card as proof of identification. Account details, income certificates, and self-declarations are also necessary.
A power bill, water bill, or ration card can serve as evidence of address, while a birth certificate, school leaving certificate, or passport will be required as evidence of age.
Process Of Application
The applicants need to download the application form from the Delhi government website and submit it form and required documents at the nearest office. After submission, the government will verify applications, get approval and grant eligibility for scheme benefits.
