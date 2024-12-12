ETV Bharat / state

Everything About Delhi Government’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Scheme

New Delhi: Delhi government cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to the cash assistance scheme for women, Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections scheduled for next year. The announcement was made by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, Arvind Kejriwal, in the presence of Chief Minister Atishi and other women legislators.

The scheme was part of the Delhi government budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year. It had a proposed allocation of Rs 2,000 crore and was proposed by Kejriwal early this year.

“This scheme is for empowering women and addressing their financial needs. While the BJP calls it free ‘revdis,’ I see it as a step towards strengthening our society. The BJP asked from where the money would come, but I said we would give free electricity, and we did it,” Kejriwal said.

The scheme offers monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to underprivileged women in Delhi to improve their quality of life.

“I had promised Rs 1000 per month for women of Delhi. And I am happy to announce that Chief Minister Atishi’s cabinet has approved this scheme today. Now women can register and avail this scheme,” Kejriwal said during a press conference on Thursday. He also vowed to increase financial assistance to Rs 2,100 if the AAP returns to power in the forthcoming elections.