'Everyone Happy with His Candidature:' BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh on Nomination of Son Karan Bhushan

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said on Monday that everyone in the constituency is happy with the candidature of his son, Karan Bhushan Singh, for the Kaisergang Lok Sabha seat.

"Everyone is happy with his candidature. Karan Bhushan Singh is attached to the youth of Gonda. He is a national player, so he is as interested in sports as he is in other things," Brij Bhushan Singh told ANI.

Brij Bhushan was not given a ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as he has been accused of sexual harassment by six women wrestlers, who had protested against him for a long period last year.

A Delhi court charged Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh with sexual harassment of five women wrestlers. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was also charged with the offence of outraging the modesty of a woman.

Voting across 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements began on Monday morning. The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with those in line by the closing time still allowed to vote.

The Kaiserganj seat comprises five Vidhan Sabha seats, including Payagpur, Kaiserganj, Katra Bazar, Colonelganj, and Tarabganj. Brij Bhushan Singh's son Karan Bhushan Singh is in the electoral fray against the Samajwadi Party's candidate Ram Bhagat Mishra, the elder brother of Shravasti zila panchayat president and former BJP MP from Shravasti, Daddan Mishra, while Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Narendra Pandey.

Karan, Singh's younger son, will look to keep the family's hold on the seat tight, with his father Brij Bhushan having won from there six times, while his mother Ketaki was also a former MP from Gonda. Brij Bhushan's elder son, Prateek, was also an MLA from the Gonda twice. The results of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4.