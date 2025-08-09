Kashi's Annakshetra Ensures Nobody Goes Hungry In The Holy City

Varanasi: There is an old belief that nobody goes hungry in Kashi and Annakshetra (Kitchen of Annapurna temple) justifies it.

Annakshetra is being run by Shri Annapurna Math Temple for the last 25 years at two places where thousands of devotees from across the country and even outside are fed. The Annapurna Temple is believed to be as old as Vishwanath Temple.

Kashi Mishra who manages the Annapurna Mandir Math said, “Late Mahant Tribhuvan Puri started 'Puri Sabzi' service on the temple premises in 1997. In 2003, a building was constructed in Kalika Gali and arrangements were made to serve food as Annapurna’s prasad. With increase in number of devotees, the then Mahant Rameshwar Puri started the second branch in the street located at Bansphatak in 2014.”

Annakshetra first branch in Kashi (ETV Bharat)

It is believed that the kitchen is run by Goddess Annapurna herself. One can have as much as one wants and there is no discrimination on the basis of caste, religion and social status. Both monks and merchants eat together at the kitchen.

Mishra said more than 20,000 people are fed here everyday. The stove is lit at 4 am and keeps burning till midnight. Food for 200 to 250 people is prepared in a single lot 10 to 12 times a day, he said. Mahant of Annapurna Temple Swami Shankarpuri said on festivals like Shivaratri the number goes up to more than 35,000.

Annakshetra kitchen (ETV Bharat)

“Now preparations are on to open a third Annakshetra for which a building is to be reconstructed. Soon there will be a meeting of the Trust after which the outline of the Annakshetra will be decided,” he said.



Joginder Singh who is in-charge of cooking at the kitchen, said on the first day of the New Year, more than one lakh people partook prasad in the Annakshetra. “Food is prepared here in high-tech machines.

Several kilos of rice, dal, vegetables and other things are prepared at a time. The high-tech cooker installed in this kitchen cooks 50 kg of rice at a time. A total of four cookers are operated in which 200 kg of rice is cooked at a time. A still bigger cooker of 150 litres is used to prepare dal and sambar,” he said.

Devotees having lunch at the kitchen (ETV Bharat)

Singh said people are served idli, sambar, vada and other South Indian items for breakfast between 7 am and 10 am. The main meal is served after 10 am which includes items like sambar, rice, dal, papad, pickle, two types of vegetables along with a dry vegetable, sweets and curd. He said several ingredients are procured from South India.

There are two kitchens of around 500 square feet that also serve cold water in summers and hot drinking water in winters besides food. More than a dozen cooks prepare the food that is served with the help of more than 40 sevadars. The store house and kitchen of the temple are cleaned twice a week.

Ration stored at the kitchen's godown (ETV Bharat)

Swami Shankarpuri Mahant explained that donations are received both online and offline for the kitchen. He said devotees send cheques or demand drafts in the name of Kashi Annapurna Annakshetra and all donations are covered under Section 80 G of Income Tax Act. He revealed that the Ambani family had donated a cheque of Rs 1 crore some months ago. “There are many big donors from the South whose donations are received every year at a fixed time,” he said.



