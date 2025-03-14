Even Though We Lost, We Took A Step Forward And Achieved Victory: Pawan Kalyan

Pithapuram: Jana Sena chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday said that despite losing the 2019 Assembly elections, the party took a step forward and won the 2024 Assembly elections.

He was addressing the Jana Sena party formation meeting organised in Chitrada on the outskirts of Pithapuram in the Kakinada district.

Pawan Kalyan hit out YSRCP led by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. "We stood up. We stood up with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for four decades. When we lost in 2019 (Assembly elections), they insulted our women. They embarrassed the people. When brave women asked if this was justice, they filed cases and put them in jail. A leader with four decades of experience was also put in jail," said Pawan Kalyan, who is also a popular Telugu actor.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the TDP, came to power in Andhra Pradesh and swept the entire state in the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls.

"Many conspiracies were made to suppress me. They challenged me not to even touch the Assembly gate. We entered the Assembly with 21 MLAs and the parliament with two MPs. We have achieved a 100 per cent strike rate that has the whole country looking at us. We have come this far because we are not afraid. Courage is our armor,” Pawan explained.

Multilingualism is good for India: ''Jana Sena's birthplace is Telangana. I was influenced by reading (Telugu poet and writer) Dasarathi's literature. We have made true the words, 'We will play the Rudraveen.. We will pour out fire streams...'. Multilingualism is good for India. All states, including Tamil Nadu, should have the same ideology," the Jana Sena chief added.

"I ran the party for 11 years after facing many difficulties. In the 11th year of our party, we limited them to 11 seats. Cinema was just a tool for me to enter politics. (Telugu folk singer) Gaddaranna encouraged me after watching the film Khushi. Central University Professor Sripathi Ramadu influenced me a lot. My desire is to live as an average middle-class person. I was raised like Meena was raised in the movie Chanti. No one would have imagined that I would do films or enter politics like that. My father wanted me to complete my degree and become a sub-inspector. My family always afraid in our house of what would happen if I went out," Pawan recalled.