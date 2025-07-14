Even in Final Hours, Nimisha Priya Clings To Hope As Channels Race Against Time

Ernakulam: As clock ticks as the July 16 execution date of Nimisha Priya in Yemen draws close, anxiety grows with each passing moment back in Kerala, her home state. Meanwhile, eminent Islamic scholar Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar has intervened in the case of Nimisha Priya, the nurse from Palakkad who faces execution in Yemen. Kanthapuram has opened a channel of communication through Yemeni scholar and friend Hafil Habib Umar. Hafil Habib spoke to the brother of slain Yemeni citizen Talal Abdul Mahdi.

Musliyar is continuing efforts for the release of Nimisha Priya, as stated by Adv. Samad Pulikkad, Principal of Markaz Law College and a friend, to ETV Bharat. Samuel, a native of Tamil Nadu who is collaborating with the action committee in Yemen, is continuing discussions.

Efforts for her release are intensifying, as only two days remain before the scheduled date of execution. Despite being aware that the order for her execution has been received by the prison authorities, Nimisha, according to her relatives and near and dear ones, remains hopeful that she can still be saved.

She told members of the action committee that she believes the family of the deceased Yemeni citizen may accept diya (blood money) and withdraw the death sentence. Babu John, convenor of the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Committee, said that even after learning about the impending execution, Nimisha is showing exceptional mental strength and courage. According to the action committee, there is still a possibility of securing her release even at this final hour.

In efforts to free Nimisha Priya, her mother and others had traveled to Yemen months ago and have been working under the guidance of the action committee. However, they were unable to meet the family of the deceased Yemeni man in person to negotiate or hold discussions.

Nimisha Priya, convicted in the 2017 murder case of Talal, is currently on death row in a Yemeni prison. Her execution is reportedly scheduled for July 16.