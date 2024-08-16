ETV Bharat / state

'Even I Go To America, Will Monitor Party And Government', Says Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said even if he goes to the United States, he will watch the activities of the party and the government.

Addressing the DMK district secretaries' meeting at the Kalaignar Hall in Anna Arivalayam here, Stalin thanked the secretaries for the success of the DMK alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and outlined the party's goals for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

The DMK-led alliance won all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry. Setting an ambitious target, he urged the secretaries to aim for securing 200 seats in the upcoming election.

"I am not just mentioning our target of 200 seats in the 2026 TN Assembly election for stage speech. We have done so many welfare schemes and projects and have earned a good reputation among people. At least one person in every house of Tamil Nadu is getting benefits from our government schemes. So our field work is very necessary for all the welfare programs. We must work for it now," Stalin advised the DMK district secretaries.

"I will be leaving for America on August 27 to attract investments. Even though I am in America, will watch the activities of the party members and the government through the headquarters" he said.