'Even I Go To America, Will Monitor Party And Government', Says Stalin

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 16, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed the DMK district secretaries' meeting at the Kalaignar Hall in Anna Arivalayam, Chennai. He thanked the secretaries for aiming to secure 200 seats in the upcoming election.

DMK District Secretaries Meeting in Chennai (ETV Bharat)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said even if he goes to the United States, he will watch the activities of the party and the government.

Addressing the DMK district secretaries' meeting at the Kalaignar Hall in Anna Arivalayam here, Stalin thanked the secretaries for the success of the DMK alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and outlined the party's goals for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

The DMK-led alliance won all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry. Setting an ambitious target, he urged the secretaries to aim for securing 200 seats in the upcoming election.

"I am not just mentioning our target of 200 seats in the 2026 TN Assembly election for stage speech. We have done so many welfare schemes and projects and have earned a good reputation among people. At least one person in every house of Tamil Nadu is getting benefits from our government schemes. So our field work is very necessary for all the welfare programs. We must work for it now," Stalin advised the DMK district secretaries.

"I will be leaving for America on August 27 to attract investments. Even though I am in America, will watch the activities of the party members and the government through the headquarters" he said.

Warning the party councillors, Stalin said, "Actions including impeachment should be taken against councillors if they do anything wrong." Before the meeting, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan released the book written by Chief Minister Stalin titled 'Parliamentary Election-2024 Verdict of the Southern Region'.

"Documenting the success of the parliamentary elections, I have created and presented a book called 'The Verdict of the South'. There are no documents that record our hard work and success in the election. I have compiled all our election activities including the recent parliament election" Stalin said.

The meeting chaired by the DMK President passed three resolutions including gratitude to the Centre for releasing a coin for former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader late M Karunanidhi.

