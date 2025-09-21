Relief A Far Cry For Cloudburst-Hit Village In Uttarakhand
Four days after the disaster, the district administration is yet to reach Karligad village, hit by cloudbursts on September 15 and 16.
Published : September 21, 2025 at 8:20 PM IST
Dehradun: The months of August and September have proved devastating for Uttarakhand.
Heavy rains have caused heavy destruction across the state. A cloudburst on September 15 and 16 caused havoc in Sahasradhara area of Dehradun. The worst hit was Karligad village, around five kilometers from Sahastradhara. However, four days after the disaster, the district administration is yet to reach out to the affected.
Amid the destruction and despair, a team of ETV Bharat reached the affected areas to take stock of the situation.The villagers expressed their grief and told ETV India correspondent that the houses of three to four families were completely destroyed in the calamity. The roads too damaged with boulders and debris strewn around the village. The villagers have made a small footpath themselves which they use to cross the river.
The villagers said a similar disaster had struck the area back in 2011 but this year its magnitude was significantly high. A cloudburst had occurred on September 15 at 10:30 pm and another struck the village again at 4 am on September 16.
When the calamity struck late at night, all the people of the village ran away from their homes and gathered at one place to wait for the rain to stop and the water to recede.
Talking to ETV India, the villagers said that they were already facing many problems. But this disaster has made their situation worse. "Because so far no administration team has reached the area and even basic facilities are not available to us," said a local.
He said an electrician, with the help of the villagers, restored electricity in the area three days after the disaster. However, the locals still do not have access to safe drinking water. With their belongings washed away, most locals are suffering in silence, he said.
