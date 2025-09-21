ETV Bharat / state

Relief A Far Cry For Cloudburst-Hit Village In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The months of August and September have proved devastating for Uttarakhand.

Heavy rains have caused heavy destruction across the state. A cloudburst on September 15 and 16 caused havoc in Sahasradhara area of ​​Dehradun. The worst hit was Karligad village, around five kilometers from Sahastradhara. However, four days after the disaster, the district administration is yet to reach out to the affected.

Amid the destruction and despair, a team of ETV Bharat reached the affected areas to take stock of the situation.The villagers expressed their grief and told ETV India correspondent that the houses of three to four families were completely destroyed in the calamity. The roads too damaged with boulders and debris strewn around the village. The villagers have made a small footpath themselves which they use to cross the river.

The villagers said a similar disaster had struck the area back in 2011 but this year its magnitude was significantly high. A cloudburst had occurred on September 15 at 10:30 pm and another struck the village again at 4 am on September 16.