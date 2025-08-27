ETV Bharat / state

ETV Celebrates 30th Anniversary At Corporate Office In Ramoji Film City

Hyderabad: Eenadu Television (ETV) marked its 30th anniversary at the corporate office in Ramoji Film City on Tuesday. Since its launch on August 27, 1995, ETV, a pioneer in regional television broadcasting, has captivated audiences with diverse and acclaimed programming, steadily growing in popularity by staying attuned to the tastes of its viewers.

The celebration was led by Ramoji Group of Companies CMD Ch Kiron. Joining him were Late Sri Ramoji Rao's grandchildren, Sujay and Divija, who together cut the anniversary cake. Expressing his gratitude to ETV viewers, Sujay described the channel as a legacy of love and commitment.

"My father always considered ETV as his eldest daughter. Though he is no longer with us, the employees carried forward his vision with the same passion and enthusiasm. I bow my head to the dedicated staff who elevated ETV beyond even my father's dreams," Sujay said, promising continued entertainment for Telugu audiences.