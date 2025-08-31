ETV Bharat's Report Brings Power Supply To Kodimbala Railway Station

Dakshina Kannada: Kodimbala Railway Station in Kadaba taluk of Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district, which so long operated in darkness causing inconvenience for commuters, has finally got electricity.

This comes after ETV Bharat published a report highlighting the problem, prompting officials to take immediate action.

Platform of Kodimbala Railway Station (ETV Bharat)

ETV Bharat had pointed out how Kodimbala Railway Station still relied on diesel lamps and candlelight, drawing the attention of the General Manager of South Western Railway's Mysore Division, Mukul Sharan Mathur. The issue had also sparked a debate on the social media.

Referring to the report, netizens criticised the plight of commuters, particularly the sick, elderly and children, while boarding or alighting from the train at this station, which plunged into complete darkness at night. It was difficult to reach the ticket counter in the dark and due to absence of security personnel on the platform, passengers were always in fear. Also, tickets were issued under diesel and candlelight.

Passengers had so long faced a lot of difficulties (EETV Bharat)

Chief Public Relations Officer Manjunath brought this issue to the attention of General Manager, South Western Railway, Mysore Division. After this, a team comprising CCI Santosh and Electrical Junior Engineer Nagesh was sent to Kodimbala Railway Station from the Sakleshpur unit as per the instructions of DRM Mudhit Mittal. Working together with the electrical staff from the Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road units, power was restored at the station within 24 hours.

The team of Railway officials has expressed their gratitude to ETV Bharat for highlighting the problem.

Locals lauded the initiative saying many more projects need to be taken at this station. "We need more such initiatives in the coming days. To begin with, the Mangalore Express needs to be halted here. Also, we need installation of CCTVs, toilet and drinking water facilities, a well-equipped ticket counter, a parking lot and a well-connected road," Pradeep Kolpe, a local said.