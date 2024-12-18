Chhattisgarh: ETV Bharat Report Spurs Action, Health Minister Assures Support For Pandavani Singer Teejan Bai

Bhilai: Renowned Pandavani singer Padma Vibhushan Teejan Bai, has been battling severe health issues. Following ETV Bharat's coverage of her deteriorating condition, the Chhattisgarh government took immediate action. Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal visited her residence in Ganiyari to assess her condition and provided financial aid of Rs five lakh on behalf of the government.

Minister Jaiswal, representing Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai, expressed his concern for the legendary artist. "Chief Minister Sai has sent me to inquire about your health and well-being. You are the pride of Chhattisgarh, and we wish for your speedy recovery," said Jaiswal while meeting Teejan Bai.

The minister presented her with a shawl and coconut, traditional symbols of respect, and handed over a cheque of Rs five lakh as immediate assistance. Jaiswal assured her that the government is committed to addressing her needs.

Addressing concerns about Teejan Bai's pending pension, Jaiswal stated, "The pension will be provided as per eligibility and government rules. If delays occur, the responsibility lies with the government to ensure it is resolved. We will also consider revising the pension amount for such esteemed artists."

He added, "The government is dedicated to fulfilling its duty toward Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan awardees. The (district) collector has been directed to expedite the process for Teejan Bai's pension and other benefits."

The current condition of Teejan Bai was highlighted by ETV Bharat, which visited her home and reported her health struggles. Her daughter-in-law, Venu Deshmukh, informed, "The government has taken steps for her treatment. The district collector visited earlier, sanctioned Rs 50,000 and deployed a medical worker to monitor her health regularly."