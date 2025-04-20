ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Fresh Probe Ordered Into Alleged Ill-Treatment Of Girls At Uttar Pradesh's Residential School

The deputy director of the institute, Jayaram, has been asked to conduct the spot investigation to ascertain facts and verify all allegations.

Published : April 20, 2025 at 7:53 PM IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Minister for Social Welfare (Independent Charge) Asim Arun on Sunday ordered a probe into allegations of inhumane behaviour, lack of facilities and serious mismanagement at a girls’ residential school, the Jayaprakash Narayan Sarvodaya Ashram Paddhati Vidyalaya.

Arun told ETV Bharat that the deputy director of the institute, Jayaram, has been asked to conduct the spot investigation to ascertain facts and verify all allegations.

“After completing his probe, he will give a detailed report. And whoever is found guilty, strict action will be taken against them,” he said.

On Saturday, ETV Bharat reported that girl students of the residential school accused the staff of misbehaviour. One of the allegations is that a senior clerk smokes cigarettes and blows the smoke on the girl students, per a probe report sent by the District Probation Officer.

The girls also made a serious allegation that some of them have become pregnant, and pregnancy kits have also been distributed to them. “Furthermore, the sanitary pads of the girl students are also being checked at the school,” the report pointed out.

Earlier, Sub-District Magistrate (SDM) Saumya Mishra said the complaint regarding food items and other facilities at the Vidyalaya was found to be correct during an initial probe, following which the Principal, Richa Pandey, and clerk Dinesh Chand Anuragi were removed from their posts.

However, she claimed that a field investigation found that some serious allegations were baseless and made due to ‘factionalism’ between senior students and teachers in the school.

The probe was launched after a member of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission, Neelam Prabhat, inspected the school in February and found some irregularities and mismanagement in the school. She immediately directed the DM to investigate the irregularities and mismanagement in the school.

The report further said that students told the investigation committee that breakfast and lunch are not given as per the menu. Fruits are given once a week, but milk is never provided. Girl Students alleged that the teachers used to beat and make abusive remarks to them.

