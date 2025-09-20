ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact | TN Govt Disburses Compensation To Virudhunagar Fireworks Factory Accident Victims

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday released compensation payments to victims of a firework factory accident in Virudhunagar district after an ETV Bharat special report highlighted their plight.

Titled 'Sad And Unsafe World Of Firecracker Workers Who Light Up Celebrations', the exclusive feature portrayed the struggles of the families of the victims of the 2021 Achankulam Mariammal Fireworks Factory accident in Virudhunagar. It had a significant impact, as solatiums to the tune of Rs 5.67 crore were directly credited to their bank accounts as per the 2021 National Green Tribunal (NGT) ruling.

Karuppaiah, state president of the Dalit Liberation Movement, which has been fighting for the victims, expressed gratitude to ETV Bharat for its role in amplifying their voices. "In 2021, the NGT had ordered the Tamil Nadu government to pay compensation to the victims of the Achankulam Sri Mariamman Fireworks Factory accident near Sattur in Virudhunagar. However, the government delayed payments for years, despite even being condemned by the High Court," he said.