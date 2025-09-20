ETV Bharat Impact | TN Govt Disburses Compensation To Virudhunagar Fireworks Factory Accident Victims
The Dalit Liberation Movement, which has been fighting for the victims, said the government didn't pay the 12% interest as per a 2021 NGT order.
September 20, 2025
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday released compensation payments to victims of a firework factory accident in Virudhunagar district after an ETV Bharat special report highlighted their plight.
Titled 'Sad And Unsafe World Of Firecracker Workers Who Light Up Celebrations', the exclusive feature portrayed the struggles of the families of the victims of the 2021 Achankulam Mariammal Fireworks Factory accident in Virudhunagar. It had a significant impact, as solatiums to the tune of Rs 5.67 crore were directly credited to their bank accounts as per the 2021 National Green Tribunal (NGT) ruling.
Karuppaiah, state president of the Dalit Liberation Movement, which has been fighting for the victims, expressed gratitude to ETV Bharat for its role in amplifying their voices. "In 2021, the NGT had ordered the Tamil Nadu government to pay compensation to the victims of the Achankulam Sri Mariamman Fireworks Factory accident near Sattur in Virudhunagar. However, the government delayed payments for years, despite even being condemned by the High Court," he said.
"The Dalit Liberation Movement has been fighting relentlessly for the past four years. Finally, a compensation of ₹5.67 crore was released to the affected workers on Friday. But a major concern remains. The NGT had ordered that if the compensation was not paid within a month, it should be given with 12% annual interest. The government has released the principal amount but not the interest. We will meet the Virudhunagar district collector on Monday and submit a petition demanding the interest payments as per the order of the tribunal," he added.
Social activist and RTI campaigner Bhimarao said, "ETV Bharat's special report on fireworks factory accidents created huge pressure on the government. Though compensation has now been disbursed, the interest amount is still pending. We will continue our struggle until that is also paid."
The special report had featured testimonies of victims. The recently disbursed compensation has brought some relief, and many of them have thanked ETV Bharat for bringing their suffering to light, which reached the right corner.
