ETV Bharat Impact | Septuagenarian Gujarat Woman Gets Electricity Connection After Two Decades

Septuagenarian Magniben, who has been living in the house, has had to face several difficulties due to the demarcation issue, which finally came to an end after ETV Bharat's report three months ago, highlighting her plight, caught the attention of the district administration.

Tapi: Have you ever heard that a woman cooks food in Gujarat and eats it in Maharashtra after walking a few steps? Sounds strange, right? But, there is such a house in Gasawar village under Songadh taluka of Gujarat's Tapi district, which falls in two states.

One part of Magniben's house is in Gujarat, while the remaining part is in Maharashtra. The complexity stopped her from availing an electricity connection for the last two decades.

Magniben, a widow, depends on daily wages for her livelihood. To cook food, she had to light a stove in the Gujarat side of her house while she ate at the other part in Maharashtra. Yusuf Gamit, the village headman and pastor, shared her plight with ETV Bharat, which published the report on May 30, which became a topic of discussion on a large scale.

Magniben cooks in the Gujarat side of her house. (ETV Bharat)

Every department took note of it and enquired about the problems faced by the locals. The end result was the electricity connection to Magniben's house after a spot investigation by officials of the South Gujarat Electricity Company. When the bulb was lit for the first time after years, Magniben's face was illumined with inexplicable happiness.

Maganiben's story is not just about bringing light to one person's life, but it also sends out the message that if the voice of the victims reaches the system, then many age-old problems can be solved easily.