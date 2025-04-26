ETV Bharat Impact: Report Revives Abandoned Faridabad School, Classes Restart, Students Return

Faridabad: ETV Bharat’s impactful reporting has once again brought change on the ground. A government school in Faridabad, Haryana, lying abandoned for years, has now reopened. Teachers have been appointed, and student admissions have begun. Just a month ago, this school was in ruins. After ETV Bharat prominently highlighted the issue, the administration swung into action, and the school has resumed operations from the current academic session.

Hi-Tech Building Worth Crores Lay Unused

The Government Senior Secondary School in Ballabhgarh Sector-3 was constructed in a hi-tech manner for Rs 12 to Rs 13 crore. The building was inaugurated on April 12, 2021, by then Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, with former Education Minister Kanwarpal Gurjar also present. The contractor even received an Rs 11 lakh reward for the quality of work. Yet, the school never became functional.

A School Left to Ruin

At one point, students from another school were temporarily shifted here during repair work. Once repairs were completed, they returned to their original school, leaving the new building deserted. With no staff, teachers, or students, the premises turned into ruins, overgrown with bushes, broken doors, missing fans, and visible cracks with exposed iron rods.

ETV Bharat Raised the Issue

On March 27, after receiving information about the school’s condition, ETV Bharat’s correspondent Mukesh Kumar visited the site and reported on the dire situation, showcasing the dilapidated state of every corner of the building. This report sparked public concern and administrative response.

Immediate Action and Positive Impact

Following ETV Bharat’s coverage, the administration acted promptly. The school has now reopened. Classrooms have been cleaned and equipped with fans. Toilets have been cleaned, garbage cleared, and basic facilities restored. A principal has been appointed, five teachers are currently working, and the enrollment of students is underway.

District Education Officer thanks ETV Bharat

Regarding this, District Education Officer Ajit Singh thanked ETV Bharat and said, "ETV Bharat has always raised issues of public interest. ETV Bharat had also prominently shown the school, which had turned into ruins. They had brought it to the attention of the education department.

Although there was prior information about the school, it could not be made operational. However, the school has now been reopened. Teachers and a principal have been appointed, and the enrollment process has begun. All necessary paperwork is being completed. The school is being equipped with all essential facilities. We have also written to the Chandigarh Education Department regarding this matter.

Principal Acknowledges ETV Bharat’s Role

Newly appointed Principal Azad Singh Kasana expressed gratitude, saying, "The school was in ruins. ETV Bharat’s report led to swift action. Government property is now being used properly. I thank ETV Bharat for their effort."

Pooja Sharma, a schoolteacher, said, "I want to thank ETV Bharat. The school has been opened due to their efforts, although I have been posted here recently. When I took charge here, I saw that the condition of the school was bad. There is a lot of dirt, but now everything is fine. Children are also coming. Enrollment is happening, and classes are also going on.

Pinky, who came to get her son enrolled, said, "My son used to study in another school earlier, which was quite far from home, but now that this school has reopened, I’ve enrolled him in Class 9 here."

