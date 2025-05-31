ETV Bharat Impact | National ST Commission Seeks Report From Jharkhand Chief Secretary On Unmarried Minor Mothers In Khunti

Ranchi: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has sought a response from the Chief Secretary of Jharkhand regarding reports on minor girls becoming mothers in the Khunti district of the state.

The commission, taking suo motu cognisance of an investigation report published by ETV Bharat on May 13, also asked the Deputy Commissioner of Khunti district to file a response. In a letter dated 16th May 2025, the Deputy Secretary of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, Yogendra P Yadav, said that the Commission has decided to investigate the matter based on the report published by ETV Bharat.

Meanwhile, after receiving the letter from the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, an investigation has been initiated at the administrative level.

ETV Bharat, in its report, brought to the public the pressing issue of an increasing number of minor girls becoming mothers in the Khunti district. The report was based on a thorough investigation, which explored various locations, ranging from rural areas to the Sadar Hospital, to gather information on this issue.

According to the data available in the state-run hospitals in Khunti, dozens of minor girls have become mothers. Most of these girls are living in their maternal homes, while there are only a few who live with their minor husbands.

Many girls do not even know the whereabouts of their newborns. Some claim that the child died, while others say that an abortion took place. However, the hospital administration maintains that all the girls were sent home with healthy children. Following the release of this report, the National Scheduled Tribe Commission has demonstrated a serious commitment to addressing this issue.