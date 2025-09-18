ETV Bharat Impact: Kozhikode Police Cremate Unclaimed Bodies
Published : September 18, 2025 at 4:18 PM IST
Kozhikode: In response to a critical report by ETV Bharat, local authorities in Kozhikode have taken steps to give dignity to the deceased.
For some time, the increasing number of unclaimed bodies has been piling up at the Medical College mortuary. The police, in coordination with the local corporation, have successfully cremated six bodies that had been lying unidentified for over two months, easing some of the pressure on the already strained facility.
Dr Danish, the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) at the Medical College, brought the issue to the notice of the District Collector and the District Police Chief.
In his letter, he mentioned the issue of severe overcrowding at the mortuary, which was struggling to cope with an influx of bodies awaiting identification and final rites.
The doctor spoke about 15 bodies, some over two months old, were still being stored in the facility with a capacity for 36 bodies. The situation deteriorated due to a malfunctioning cold storage unit.
With an average of 12 post-mortems conducted daily, the lack of space had become a critical concern.
Procedural Delays and Official Action
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) A. Umesh confirmed that the six bodies were released for cremation only after completing all necessary legal procedures.
He explained the standard protocol for handling unidentified bodies: they are kept for up to a month in the mortuary, hoping for relatives to come forward. If no one claims the body after this period, a public notice is issued in the newspaper. Should this also fail to yield results, the police issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to facilitate the cremation.
ACP Umesh assured that similar timely action would be taken for the remaining nine bodies, which have been at the mortuary for less than a month. He noted that delays in obtaining NOCs can often be a major cause for bodies to languish indefinitely.
A Local Panchayat’s Compassion Sparks Wider Debate
The issue gained public traction after the president of the Chelanur Panchayat, P.P. Nousheer, personally took charge of the cremation of Bharathan, a destitute man who died while undergoing treatment at the medical college. The family of the deceased, who had been estranged, refused to claim the body. It was this compassionate act that prompted ETV Bharat's investigation and brought the broader crisis to the attention of higher authorities. In an appeal to other local bodies, Nousheer urged them to step forward and perform the last rites for unclaimed bodies within their jurisdictions.
Legal Framework for Claiming Unidentified Bodies
The report also detailed the legal process for individuals or organisations wishing to claim an unclaimed body. It mandates obtaining a police NOC from the station under whose jurisdiction the death occurred or where the hospital is located.
This document is crucial for the transparent handling of the body. After the cremation, the individual or organisation must also apply for a death certificate from the relevant local body (Panchayat, Municipality, or Corporation), submitting all necessary documents, including the police inquest report and post-mortem report.
According to anatomical regulations, a dignified cremation or burial should be performed within 72 hours of death. In the absence of relatives, the responsibility for the body falls on the local government and the police.
The recent police intervention is a significant step towards addressing this humanitarian crisis, bringing a long-overdue sense of closure to the deceased and alleviating the immense pressure on the city's mortuary facilities.
