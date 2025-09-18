ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Kozhikode Police Cremate Unclaimed Bodies

Kozhikode: In response to a critical report by ETV Bharat, local authorities in Kozhikode have taken steps to give dignity to the deceased.

For some time, the increasing number of unclaimed bodies has been piling up at the Medical College mortuary. The police, in coordination with the local corporation, have successfully cremated six bodies that had been lying unidentified for over two months, easing some of the pressure on the already strained facility.

Dr Danish, the Resident Medical Officer (RMO) at the Medical College, brought the issue to the notice of the District Collector and the District Police Chief.

In his letter, he mentioned the issue of severe overcrowding at the mortuary, which was struggling to cope with an influx of bodies awaiting identification and final rites.

The doctor spoke about 15 bodies, some over two months old, were still being stored in the facility with a capacity for 36 bodies. The situation deteriorated due to a malfunctioning cold storage unit.

With an average of 12 post-mortems conducted daily, the lack of space had become a critical concern.

Procedural Delays and Official Action

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) A. Umesh confirmed that the six bodies were released for cremation only after completing all necessary legal procedures.

He explained the standard protocol for handling unidentified bodies: they are kept for up to a month in the mortuary, hoping for relatives to come forward. If no one claims the body after this period, a public notice is issued in the newspaper. Should this also fail to yield results, the police issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to facilitate the cremation.