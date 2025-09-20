ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact | Kerala Municipality Takes Steps On 'Death Bridge' After Community Outcry

For long, locals had urged authorities to install fencing on both sides of the bridge to prevent people from jumping into the river. Responding to the crisis, the municipality has now begun installing CCTV cameras and streetlights and has also announced plans for fencing as a long-term solution.

Kozhikode: The Koyilandy Municipality has initiated immediate measures to address the alarming number of deaths at the Muthambi Bridge — a site that has tragically become known as a "death bridge" — in Arikkulam of Kerala's Kozhikode district.

According to advocate K Sathyan, the vice-chairman of the municipality, the new CCTV cameras will be strategically placed at both ends and in the middle of the bridge. Powered by a solar-based system, these cameras will be linked to the local police station and the health department of the municipality to enable real-time monitoring and ensure a swift response to any incidents.

"Funds will be allocated for projects that the municipality can implement. This is a very serious issue. We are going through a period where the trend of suicide is increasing. Many people jump into the river at the Muthambi bridge, as it is the most convenient place. This is a sad situation, and the municipality is ready in every way to understand the seriousness of the situation in finding a permanent solution," he added.

Koyilandy Municipality vice-chairman K Sathyan. (ETV Bharat)

The ETV Bharat report highlighted the gravity of the situation, noting that four lives have already been lost at the bridge in the past six months alone, bringing the total number of reported deaths at the site to nine over the last 18 months.

The swift currents and secluded nature of the river make rescue operations particularly challenging. The community, which includes residents from the four municipality wards connected by the bridge, hopes that the municipality's proactive measures will provide a lasting solution to the longstanding problem.