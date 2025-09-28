ETV Bharat Impact: Govt Grant Revives Durga Puja Of Dalits In Malda
For decades, the marginalised Harijan para had kept the tradition alive under a dilapidated tin shed, often bringing priests from Bihar to perform rituals.
Samsi (Malda): A century-old Durga Puja of the Harijan community in Ratanpur village, Ratua Block No.1, has been revived after government funds arrived at the eleventh hour. Thanks to an ETV Bharat report highlighting the Durga Puja's imminent closure.
For decades, the marginalised Harijan para, a locality of Dalits, had kept the tradition alive under a dilapidated tin shed, often bringing priests from Bihar to perform rituals. But this year, the puja faced cancellation as donations dried up. Locals alleged they were shunned by other communities, who refused to contribute because of caste bias.
On September 11, ETV Bharat reported the crisis. Within days, the administration stepped in, and the puja was brought under government grant. On Saturday, Ratua MLA Samar Mukherjee and Maltipur MLA Abdur Rahim Bakshi inaugurated the puja by handing over a cheque of Rs 1.1 lakh to the organisers. Panchayat members, police officials, and community leaders were also present.
“In Bengal, no one is left behind. If Muslim families can celebrate Durga Puja in Malda, why should Harijans be deprived?” MLA Mukherjee said. The revival has sparked unprecedented enthusiasm in the village. Women have been decorating the altar daily, an unsold idol was sourced locally, and a new pandal now stands where only a shed existed before.
Community members expressed gratitude both to the government and to ETV Bharat.
“Earlier, no one gave us donations because we were lower caste. This time, thanks to Didi’s help, we are celebrating the biggest puja of our lives,” said Sunita Harijan, who rushed from her in-laws’ home to join the festivities.
Another villager, Bibha Harijan, said, “Had the problem not been raised, the puja would have stopped forever.” Started nearly 100 years ago by Radhika Harijan, the tradition has now been restored to full glory to add dash to Bengal’s festive spirit.
