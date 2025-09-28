ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Govt Grant Revives Durga Puja Of Dalits In Malda

Samsi (Malda): A century-old Durga Puja of the Harijan community in Ratanpur village, Ratua Block No.1, has been revived after government funds arrived at the eleventh hour. Thanks to an ETV Bharat report highlighting the Durga Puja's imminent closure.

For decades, the marginalised Harijan para, a locality of Dalits, had kept the tradition alive under a dilapidated tin shed, often bringing priests from Bihar to perform rituals. But this year, the puja faced cancellation as donations dried up. Locals alleged they were shunned by other communities, who refused to contribute because of caste bias.

On September 11, ETV Bharat reported the crisis. Within days, the administration stepped in, and the puja was brought under government grant. On Saturday, Ratua MLA Samar Mukherjee and Maltipur MLA Abdur Rahim Bakshi inaugurated the puja by handing over a cheque of Rs 1.1 lakh to the organisers. Panchayat members, police officials, and community leaders were also present.