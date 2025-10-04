ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Forest Department Seeks Explanation After Deaths Of Three Elephants Within A Week

After three elephant deaths in a week, the Haridwar Forest Division has sought explanations from staff, registered a case, and ordered an internal probe.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 4, 2025 at 10:15 PM IST

Haridwar: The forest department in Haridwar has sought a formal explanation from range officers and staff following the death of three elephants in quick succession within a week. The move came soon after ETV Bharat’s report on the incident prompted senior officials to take note of the matter.

According to reports, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Swapnil has directed concerned officers, including those from the Kanpur Range, to provide written explanations for their alleged delay in detecting and reporting the deaths. “We have asked for a detailed explanation, particularly because field personnel came to know about one elephant’s death only after three days,” DFO Swapnil told ETV Bharat.

ETV Bharat Report Prompts Swift Action

The department’s response came within 24 hours of the media report highlighting not only the elephant deaths but also the forest officials’ lack of timely awareness. Following the exposé, officials have begun an internal investigation to determine the circumstances and any lapses in surveillance.

Postmortem Reports Awaited

The carcasses of three adult male elephants were found at different locations within the Haridwar division over the past week. Preliminary findings suggest that one of the elephants died due to electrocution in a private plot, while the causes of the other two deaths remain under investigation. Postmortem reports are still awaited.

Legal Action Initiated

In the electrocution case, the forest department has registered an FIR against the owner of the private plot where the incident occurred. Officials said legal proceedings are underway.

State Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal told ETV Bharat that strict action would be taken against those found negligent.

“The matter is being investigated. Whoever is responsible, at any level, will not be spared,” he said.

Elephants are frequently sighted in the Haridwar region, where their movement near human settlements often leads to man-animal conflict. Officials have acknowledged that the three-day delay in reporting one of the deaths represents a serious lapse in vigilance.

