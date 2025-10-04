ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Forest Department Seeks Explanation After Deaths Of Three Elephants Within A Week

Haridwar: The forest department in Haridwar has sought a formal explanation from range officers and staff following the death of three elephants in quick succession within a week. The move came soon after ETV Bharat’s report on the incident prompted senior officials to take note of the matter.

According to reports, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Swapnil has directed concerned officers, including those from the Kanpur Range, to provide written explanations for their alleged delay in detecting and reporting the deaths. “We have asked for a detailed explanation, particularly because field personnel came to know about one elephant’s death only after three days,” DFO Swapnil told ETV Bharat.

ETV Bharat Report Prompts Swift Action

The department’s response came within 24 hours of the media report highlighting not only the elephant deaths but also the forest officials’ lack of timely awareness. Following the exposé, officials have begun an internal investigation to determine the circumstances and any lapses in surveillance.

Postmortem Reports Awaited

The carcasses of three adult male elephants were found at different locations within the Haridwar division over the past week. Preliminary findings suggest that one of the elephants died due to electrocution in a private plot, while the causes of the other two deaths remain under investigation. Postmortem reports are still awaited.

Legal Action Initiated