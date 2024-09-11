ETV Bharat Impact: Delhi Hospital 'Releases' Newborn Twins Of ATM Security Guard After Holding Them 'Hostage' Over Unpaid Bills

New Delhi: Following prominent coverage by ETV Bharat, a private hospital in Delhi has handed over two newborn twins to the family from Gurugram after allegedly holding them hostage over unpaid bills.

Pankaj Kumar Mishra, father of the twins, who works as a security guard in an ATM of a bank in Gurugram confirmed to ETV Bharat that the hospital “released” his newborn babies-a boy and a girl-on Tuesday evening.

Kumar thanked ETV Bharat for the prominent coverage of his ordeal after getting his newborn twins back from the hospital authorities. AAP Leader and MP Sanjay Singh had also accused the hospital authorities of holding the twins hostage.

Mishra, said that he admitted his expecting wife to the private hospital in Moti Nagar in July this year due to lack of beds at government hospitals in the national capital.

After discharging his wife post delivery, on July 20, the newborns were at the hospital for nearly two months with the bills accumulating to Rs 19 lakh as per Mishra. Mishra alleged that the hospital authorities held his babies “hostage” after he failed to pay the bills. Mishra has also lodged a complaint in Moti Nagar police station regarding this matter, but he alleged that the police did not take any action on it. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday highlighted the matter on his official X handle along with a copy of Mishra's complaint.

Mishra said that when the hospital bill surged to around Rs 7 lakh, he asked the hospital authorities to discharge his newborn twins from the hospital so that he could get them treatment in a government hospital, but to no avail.