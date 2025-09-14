ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact | Civic Body Reverses Demolition Plan Of Revolutionary Kanailal Dutta's Birthplace In West Bengal, Promises Renovation

Chandannagore: Amid public outcry, the Chandannagore Municipal Corporation, which had earlier declared revolutionary Kanailal Dutta's maternal home as 'dangerous', reversed its decision.

Earlier, the civic body of West Bengal's Chandannagore district, an erstwhile French colony, was preparing to demolish the structure. The house will now be preserved and renovated.

The sudden change of the decision came after the ETV Bharat report highlighted the dilapidated condition of the structure of historical value. The Chandannagore Municipal Corporation authorities faced criticism following the news report, which was widely read and circulated on social media.

On Friday, the Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Mayor Ram Chakraborty and other officials went to inspect Kanailal's maternal home in Sarishapara. The mayor claimed that the wrong message had been given to the people.

Earlier, the report of demolition created a commotion with historians and common people venting their anger over the decision of the civic body. According to locals, neither the Left Front government nor the Trinamool Congress government bothered to make renovations to Kanailal's maternal uncle's birthplace.

Ram Chakraborty, the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation, who went to inspect the house, said, "We are not in favour of demolishing Kanailal's maternal uncle's house. We are thinking of renovating the damaged part. The CPM and BJP are doing politics on this. The house will be renovated in the future. We are working towards that goal."

The controversy