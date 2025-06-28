Exclusive | Udaipur Remembers Kanhaiyalal On Third Death Anniversary, Family Awaits Justice Amid Ongoing Trial

Udaipur: The narrow lanes of Udaipur's Malds Street are shrouded in mournful stillness as the city marks the third anniversary of tailor Kanhaiyalal Teli's brutal murder. ETV Bharat spoke with victim's family members and eyewitnesses still reeling under trauma of a gruesome incident amidst stalled justice.

Kanhaiyalal was brutally murdered by two assailants in his shop three years ago, on June 28, 2022 in broad daylight. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case being heard in a special court in Jaipur. Despite the passage of time, justice remains elusive. Kanhaiyalal's son, Yash has been walking barefoot since the day of his father's murder. He also refuse to cut his hair or immerse his father's ashes. "This urn will remain here until his killers are hanged. I want the nation to see that we are not broken, we are waiting for justice," Yash told ETV Bharat.

Ashes of Kanhaiyalal (ETV Bharat)

The family lives under 24-hour police security due to continued threats. "If I leave the house, I must report to the police. We live like prisoners," Yash said. His mother, Jasoda shared that every festival has passed without joy. "Yash cries everytime I speak of immersing the ashes. He says it will douse our fire for justice," she said.

In the NIA special court, only six out of 166 prosecution witnesses have had their statements recorded. The next hearing is scheduled for July 3. "Everything is on record, the video, the confession. Why is it taking so long? At this rate, it will take decades," Yash said.

Eyewitness Rajkumar Sharma, who saw the murder unfold, has suffered two brain haemorrhages since the incident. Now bedridden, he is completely dependent on his wife. "The incident broke him," said his wife Pushpa, wiping her tears. Even the sound of festivities now terrifies him. Our savings are gone, and no permanent help has come from the government.

"My son has not been given a job, and the treatment costs are crushing us. We do not want sympathy, we want justice," she added.

Rajkumar and his wife Pushpa (ETV Bharat)

The community also continues to demand speedy justice. Devendra Sahu, president of the Teli Samaj, said, "This was an attack on out entire community. We demand fast-track proceedings."

Congress leader Fateh Singh Rathore questioned the Centre's delay in the case. He said, "The BJP got votes in the name of Kanhaiyalal but they did nothing to gove him justice. The previous Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government arrested the culprits in just four hours. But today, on his third death anniversary, Kanhaiyalal has not got any justice."

BJP's Paras Singhvi has called for immediate capital punishment. He said, "It is very unfortunate that even after three years, justice has not been delivered to Kanhaiyalal. I urge the centre to look into this." The site of the murder, Kanhaiyalal's shop, remains locked.

Meanwhile, Prahlad Singh Chundawat and Shakti Singh, the two policemen who apprehended the accused were appreciated for their bravery. They said, "We did our duty. We only hope the family finds justice too."

Filmmaker Amit Jani is making a film based on the incident titled, 'The Gyanvapi Files- A Tailor's Murder Story'. He said, "This was not just a murder but a part of an international terror conspiracy."

According to officials, of the 11 accused in the case, two are Pakistani nationals. Two have secured bail, while the rest remain in custody.