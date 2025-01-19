ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Exclusive: AAP's Avadh Ojha Unveils His Vision For Educational Reforms In Delhi

New Delhi: Renowned educator and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Patparganj, Avadh Ojha, known for mentoring civil services aspirants shared his thoughts on his transition to politics, his vision for education, and political journey in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

Speaking to ETV Bharat about his decision to join politics, Ojha said, "Great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and CR Das joined politics because the country needed visionary minds. I believe educated individuals can bring foresight and direction to governance. My father always emphasised education over material possessions, and that mindset has shaped my journey."

Ojha revealed that his entry into AAP came after a conversation with a friend. "A friend from the US called and said, 'The goddess of politics is knocking at your door.' I later met Arvind Kejriwal, who expressed hope in my potential to contribute to education. I immediately agreed to join."

When asked about managing his election campaign and education work, Ojha admitted the challenges. "I ensure I dedicate one to two hours daily to reading. Books like 'Ramcharit Manas' and 'The Power of Now' are my constant companions. Education has transformed my life and I cannot abandon it."

Ojha plans to establish a free counselling and online education institution in Patparganj if elected. "The institution will guide youth on what to study and how to prepare for exams like NEET. This initiative will be a gift to the youth of Patparganj," he said.

He stressed the importance of integrating spirituality into education. "Meditation, yoga, and the teachings of The 'Gita' should be part of school curriculums, with public consent. The 'Gita' offers valuable lessons, such as reducing ego to enhance wisdom. There are principles no school or college currently teaches.

Ojha's reputation as a mentor has attracted significant support from his former students. "Many students I have taught are actively campaigning for me. Some have even taken leave from their jobs to help in the election. It is heartening to see this connection transforming into support for our cause," he said.