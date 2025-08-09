Uttarakhand Disaster: Dharali Residents Try To Start Afresh, Reject Govt Dole Of Rs 5,000

Uttarkashi: Residents of Dharali village that suffered the wrath of nature on August 5, are trying to start from scratch.
Their homes, hearths and business establishments that were a source of livelihood were all devastated. The only thing they are now left with are resilience and courage. The residents have resolved to stay together by camping at the Someshwar temple located in Dharali.
The room of the Kirtan Mandali in the shrine has been transformed into a kitchen to prepare food for around 150 survivors. The women have taken on the task to feed everyone.
However, there is resentment over the slow response of the state government to their misery. Despite being warned of the dangers of staying in the shrine, the survivors said they would not shift until the government makes arrangements for everyone.
The irate survivors have even refused to accept the immediate disaster relief amount of Rs 5,000. They say the ration provided by the government will not suffice as they want a secure place to stay and rebuild their lives.
The survivors of the disaster continue to search for their loved ones who went missing even as the assurances by the government are of little help to them.
The flood of debris and water that hit the village at around 1.30 pm swept away the market, houses, hotels and even the temple in just a few minutes giving no opportunity to the people to save themselves or their possessions.
The Kheer Ganga river destroyed everything in its path. The saving grace was that the damage would have been far greater if the disaster had hit the village an hour later. The annual Hardut fair was to start in the village from 2 pm for which more than 1,000 people from Dharali and nearby villages were to gather at the Someshwar temple.
Hardut fair is held every year on the 20th day of Sawan month to please the village deity. The fair is held from 2 pm to 5 pm and a large number of people from the surrounding villages participate in it along with the locals.
The devastation knocked at the door of the village at 1.30 pm as a flood of debris and water entered the market with a loud roar hurtling down the mountains. The entire village was submerged in 15 to 30 feet of debris within no time. This included the Someshwar temple that got buried under several feet of mud and stones.
A local, Sachin Panwar said, “It is the grace of Kalp Kedar that this tragedy did not happen after the fair had begun. Otherwise hundreds of people would have lost their lives by getting trapped in it.”
Another resident Pratham Singh Panwar pointed out, “The disaster has dealt a big blow to Dharali. Everything has been destroyed. Where there is debris now, there used to be 65 hotels, 30 to 35 homestays, shops and big resorts. Agriculture has also been completely ruined.” The locals confirmed the death of eight youth while scores of others remain missing even as rescue operations continue.
Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those killed in the Dharali disaster. Along with this, those whose houses have been completely destroyed will also be given Rs 5 lakh each.
