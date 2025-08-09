ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Disaster: Dharali Residents Try To Start Afresh, Reject Govt Dole Of Rs 5,000

Uttarkashi: Residents of Dharali village that suffered the wrath of nature on August 5, are trying to start from scratch.

Their homes, hearths and business establishments that were a source of livelihood were all devastated. The only thing they are now left with are resilience and courage. The residents have resolved to stay together by camping at the Someshwar temple located in Dharali.

The room of the Kirtan Mandali in the shrine has been transformed into a kitchen to prepare food for around 150 survivors. The women have taken on the task to feed everyone.

However, there is resentment over the slow response of the state government to their misery. Despite being warned of the dangers of staying in the shrine, the survivors said they would not shift until the government makes arrangements for everyone.

The irate survivors have even refused to accept the immediate disaster relief amount of Rs 5,000. They say the ration provided by the government will not suffice as they want a secure place to stay and rebuild their lives.

The survivors of the disaster continue to search for their loved ones who went missing even as the assurances by the government are of little help to them.

The flood of debris and water that hit the village at around 1.30 pm swept away the market, houses, hotels and even the temple in just a few minutes giving no opportunity to the people to save themselves or their possessions.