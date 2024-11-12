Etawah Deaths: Bullion Trader's Family Found Dead, Police Question Father In Suicide-Murder Probe

Etawah: The bodies of a bullion trader's wife and three children were discovered in different rooms of the home under mysterious circumstances on Monday evening. The incident took place in Lalpura Tiraha, Kotwali police station area.

According to officials, the deceased were identified as Rekha Verma (45), Bhavya (18), Kavya (16), and Abhisht (14). All four appeared to have died from strangulation, with marks found around their necks but no other visible injuries. No blood was found at the scene, leading investigators to consider the possibility of a coordinated suicide.

Police said that 50-year-old Mukesh Verma, a local bullion trader, contacted police on 112, claiming that his wife and children had taken their own lives and that he intended to do the same. After the call, he switched off his phone, prompting immediate police action.

Police officials, including SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma, SP City Abhaynath Tripathi, and CO City Amit Kumar Singh, arrived at the scene with a forensic team, where they found the bodies. Officials said that Mukesh, who had attempted to take his life was later found by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers near the railway station. He was detained and is now in police custody.

SSP Sanjay Kumar, confirming the incident said, "Mukesh, who works in Delhi and frequently travels for his business, is being questioned about the deaths. During interrogation, Mukesh said that he was fed up and had decided to end the lives of his entire family."

Officials said that during interrogation, it was revealed that Mukesh remarried after his first wife passed away from cancer in 2005. Bhavya, his daughter from the first marriage was studying at Delhi University, while Kavya and Abhishat were children from his second marriage. Kavya was preparing for her 12th-grade exams.

SSP Kumar said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Investigators have yet to determine the exact cause of death, and forensic teams are working to piece together the events leading to the tragedy.