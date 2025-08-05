ETV Bharat / state

Espionage Allegation In Rajasthan: DRDO Manager Detained Over 'ISI Link' In Pokhran

Jaipur: The manager of the DRDO guest house located in Pokhran Field Firing Range, a strategic hub of missile test and defence research, has been detained on suspicion of spying for Pakistan.

Mahendra Prasad, who is accused of sharing confidential information with the ISI, the Pakistani intelligence agency, through mobile, has been handed over to the Joint Interrogation Committee, police said.

He was detained on Monday night and handed over to the Joint Interrogation Committee on Tuesday. Jaisalmer SP Abhishek Shivhare said the accused is originally a resident of Almora district of Uttarakhand and has been working in Pokhran since 2018.

He said the accused is being investigated by the Military Intelligence, Research and Analysis Wing, IB and ATS. Security agencies have seized two mobile phones from his possession.

In the preliminary interrogation, the accused has confessed that he received a call from Pakistan in 2020 and shared secret information, including officers' stay at the guest house through a slip to handlers. He claimed that he neither kept any contact with them after nor did he exchange any sensitive information.

Pakistan's eye on border