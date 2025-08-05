Espionage Allegation In Rajasthan: DRDO Manager Detained Over 'ISI Link' In Pokhran

Jaipur: The manager of the DRDO guest house located in Pokhran Field Firing Range, a strategic hub of missile test and defence research, has been detained on suspicion of spying for Pakistan.
Mahendra Prasad, who is accused of sharing confidential information with the ISI, the Pakistani intelligence agency, through mobile, has been handed over to the Joint Interrogation Committee, police said.
He was detained on Monday night and handed over to the Joint Interrogation Committee on Tuesday. Jaisalmer SP Abhishek Shivhare said the accused is originally a resident of Almora district of Uttarakhand and has been working in Pokhran since 2018.
He said the accused is being investigated by the Military Intelligence, Research and Analysis Wing, IB and ATS. Security agencies have seized two mobile phones from his possession.
In the preliminary interrogation, the accused has confessed that he received a call from Pakistan in 2020 and shared secret information, including officers' stay at the guest house through a slip to handlers. He claimed that he neither kept any contact with them after nor did he exchange any sensitive information.
Pakistan's eye on border
Rajasthan shares a 1,070-km-long border with Pakistan, which is the longest international border in the country. The state, especially its border areas, is always the target of the Pakistani intelligence agency. Cases of espionage have been continuously coming to light in border districts like Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar.
Pokhran Field Firing Range holds an important place in India's military history as India conducted its nuclear tests from here earlier. This area is a major site for testing state-of-the-art weapons and technologies.
Security scaled up
There are three big airbases and many army posts on the border. Investigations revealed in the border areas that the ISI runs a recruitment spree, alluring locals with money and other facilities. The ISI agents gather information from local people, especially from labourers, hotel staff and employees of networking agencies.
After the latest arrest, security agencies have scaled up vigilance in the border areas of western Rajasthan, including Jaisalmer. The activities of suspicious persons are being monitored, police said.
