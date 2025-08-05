ETV Bharat / state

Espionage Allegation In Rajasthan: DRDO Manager Detained Over 'ISI Link' In Pokhran

Mahendra Prasad confessed that he received a call from Pakistan in 2020 and shared secret information through a slip to handlers.

Espionage Allegation In Rajasthan: DRDO Manager Detained 'ISI Link' In Pokhran
Mahendra Prasad, the DRDO guest house manager. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 5, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST

2 Min Read

Jaipur: The manager of the DRDO guest house located in Pokhran Field Firing Range, a strategic hub of missile test and defence research, has been detained on suspicion of spying for Pakistan.

Mahendra Prasad, who is accused of sharing confidential information with the ISI, the Pakistani intelligence agency, through mobile, has been handed over to the Joint Interrogation Committee, police said.

He was detained on Monday night and handed over to the Joint Interrogation Committee on Tuesday. Jaisalmer SP Abhishek Shivhare said the accused is originally a resident of Almora district of Uttarakhand and has been working in Pokhran since 2018.

He said the accused is being investigated by the Military Intelligence, Research and Analysis Wing, IB and ATS. Security agencies have seized two mobile phones from his possession.

In the preliminary interrogation, the accused has confessed that he received a call from Pakistan in 2020 and shared secret information, including officers' stay at the guest house through a slip to handlers. He claimed that he neither kept any contact with them after nor did he exchange any sensitive information.

Pakistan's eye on border

Rajasthan shares a 1,070-km-long border with Pakistan, which is the longest international border in the country. The state, especially its border areas, is always the target of the Pakistani intelligence agency. Cases of espionage have been continuously coming to light in border districts like Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar.

Pokhran Field Firing Range holds an important place in India's military history as India conducted its nuclear tests from here earlier. This area is a major site for testing state-of-the-art weapons and technologies.

Security scaled up

There are three big airbases and many army posts on the border. Investigations revealed in the border areas that the ISI runs a recruitment spree, alluring locals with money and other facilities. The ISI agents gather information from local people, especially from labourers, hotel staff and employees of networking agencies.

After the latest arrest, security agencies have scaled up vigilance in the border areas of western Rajasthan, including Jaisalmer. The activities of suspicious persons are being monitored, police said.

Read more

  1. Rajasthan Intel Officials Arrest Suspected ISI Spy Pathan Khan On Charge Of Espionage
  2. WB: Police arrest suspected ISI spy from Kalimpong

Jaipur: The manager of the DRDO guest house located in Pokhran Field Firing Range, a strategic hub of missile test and defence research, has been detained on suspicion of spying for Pakistan.

Mahendra Prasad, who is accused of sharing confidential information with the ISI, the Pakistani intelligence agency, through mobile, has been handed over to the Joint Interrogation Committee, police said.

He was detained on Monday night and handed over to the Joint Interrogation Committee on Tuesday. Jaisalmer SP Abhishek Shivhare said the accused is originally a resident of Almora district of Uttarakhand and has been working in Pokhran since 2018.

He said the accused is being investigated by the Military Intelligence, Research and Analysis Wing, IB and ATS. Security agencies have seized two mobile phones from his possession.

In the preliminary interrogation, the accused has confessed that he received a call from Pakistan in 2020 and shared secret information, including officers' stay at the guest house through a slip to handlers. He claimed that he neither kept any contact with them after nor did he exchange any sensitive information.

Pakistan's eye on border

Rajasthan shares a 1,070-km-long border with Pakistan, which is the longest international border in the country. The state, especially its border areas, is always the target of the Pakistani intelligence agency. Cases of espionage have been continuously coming to light in border districts like Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar.

Pokhran Field Firing Range holds an important place in India's military history as India conducted its nuclear tests from here earlier. This area is a major site for testing state-of-the-art weapons and technologies.

Security scaled up

There are three big airbases and many army posts on the border. Investigations revealed in the border areas that the ISI runs a recruitment spree, alluring locals with money and other facilities. The ISI agents gather information from local people, especially from labourers, hotel staff and employees of networking agencies.

After the latest arrest, security agencies have scaled up vigilance in the border areas of western Rajasthan, including Jaisalmer. The activities of suspicious persons are being monitored, police said.

Read more

  1. Rajasthan Intel Officials Arrest Suspected ISI Spy Pathan Khan On Charge Of Espionage
  2. WB: Police arrest suspected ISI spy from Kalimpong

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ISI SPY IN POKHRANDRDO OFFICIAL IN POLICE DRAGNETDRDO MANAGER DETAINED FOR ISI LINK

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

Real Faces, Fake Identities: The Growing Threat Of AI Impersonation And Why Digital Watermarks Fall Short

Love Knows No Boundaries | Review Of Lōal Kashmir: Love and Longing In A Torn Land By Mehak Jamal

No Bridge, No Choice: Children Ride On Parents’ Backs To School In This Maharashtra Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.